Virdee Expands Guest Experience Platform Across LivAway Suites® Nationwide Portfolio

Austin, TX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, a leader in digital guest experience technology and check-in automation, today announced the successful implementation of its self-service, technology-forward guest experience platform at LivAway Suites®, one of the fastest-growing extended-stay hotel brands in the U.S. This milestone reflects the strength of the two companies’ partnership and marks a major step toward transforming the extended-stay guest journey nationwide.

By integrating Virdee technology, LivAway Suites now offers a full range of self-service options for guests, allowing frictionless arrivals to be completed via kiosks, mobile web, and mobile app, eliminating front desk lines. Guests can enjoy 24/7 access to digital room keys through the app or pick up a physical key from the kiosk, and on-demand support, through Virdee’s Remote Assistance technology, ensures help is always available.

“We’re thrilled with the smooth integration of Virdee’s technology at LivAway Suites,” said Kevin Dailey, COO of LivAway Suites. “This partnership has enabled us to deliver a state-of-the-art guest experience with touchless check-ins, mobile keys, and enhanced operational efficiencies. When we set out to launch LivAway Suites, we promised both developers and guests a smarter way to do extended stay. With Virdee live across our properties, guests are now experiencing exactly that.”

LivAway Suites named Virdee a brand standard in 2023, and Virdee partnered with leading PMS Hotel Key to bring the vision to life. Nine LivAway Suites properties are now fully live with Virdee’s platform, offering mobile check-in, digital keys, and after-hours Remote Assistance. Seven additional properties are currently in the installation and training phases, with completion scheduled over the next 12 months. Looking ahead, more than 50 new builds are in development and will launch with Virdee embedded as a core component of the guest experience.

“Virdee’s platform was built to delight guests with digital-first journeys. LivAway Suites has demonstrated how powerful that vision can be when applied from the ground up as a brand standard,” said Branigan Mulcahy, Co-Founder and CEO of Virdee. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for how extended-stay brands can increase guest net promoter scores (NPS) and streamline operations.”

Across the LivAway network, as many as 64% of guests use Virdee’s platform on any given day, enabling high adoption of digital journeys. Beyond guest satisfaction, the technology has also proven critical in enabling after-hours arrivals, allowing guests to check in and access their rooms even when the front desk is unstaffed.

Virdee and LivAway Suites will continue their rollout through 2026, bringing the platform to every operating property and all new builds in development. The roadmap also includes next-generation features like AI-powered personalization, ensuring LivAway Suites stays at the forefront of innovation in the premium economy extended-stay segment.

About Virdee

Virdee is a technology company delivering best-in-class digital guest experiences for hotels, resorts, and multifamily properties. Its platform enables fully contactless check-in/out, ID verification, mobile key issuance, and upsell functionality via mobile, web, kiosk, and API/SDK integrations. Founded in 2020, Virdee serves clients globally and is trusted by leading hospitality brands to enhance guest satisfaction, optimize operations, and drive ancillary revenue.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a new economy extended stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of “for developers, by developers®,” LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.