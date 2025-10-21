New Supplement Uses Yeast-Derived Nutrient to Support Natural Appetite Control

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new functional supplement called Hunger Switch™, created by Oakmont Nutrition, is drawing attention for using a naturally derived yeast peptide to help people manage appetite and calorie intake—without drugs or stimulants.

The formulation centers on DNF-10®, a clinically studied hydrolyzed yeast peptide shown to influence the gut–brain axis involved in hunger regulation. Researchers have found that participants using DNF-10® consumed significantly fewer calories per day, suggesting a potential new approach to appetite control through nutritional pathways rather than pharmacological ones.

By targeting the same biological communication loop that connects the digestive system and the brain’s satiety centers, Hunger Switch™ aims to support a more balanced relationship with food. The supplement pairs DNF-10® with complementary compounds including L-theanine, caffeine, and inulin—ingredients chosen to promote steady energy, reduce cravings, and support digestive health.

The product’s launch reflects a broader movement within the wellness industry toward natural solutions that mimic the body’s existing metabolic cues. As interest in GLP-1-based appetite therapies continues to rise, researchers and formulators are exploring nutritional compounds that can activate similar mechanisms through diet and supplementation.

Each batch of Hunger Switch™ is manufactured in the United States under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and undergoes independent laboratory verification for purity and potency. The gummies are vegan-friendly and free from artificial dyes or preservatives.

Industry observers note that the growing focus on gut–brain science is shaping the next generation of weight-management and wellness products—offering consumers options that emphasize balance, sustainability, and accessible daily use.

DNF-10® is marketed by Fytexia.

About Oakmont Nutrition

Oakmont Nutrition, a division of Vantiso Brands LLC, develops science-backed dietary supplements designed to help adults support energy, metabolism, and overall wellness. The company partners with ingredient suppliers and independent laboratories to ensure transparency and quality in every formulation.

