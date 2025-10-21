CorVel Corporation to Host Live Earnings Release Webcast

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a leading provider of innovative risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it will host a live webcast to discuss its upcoming quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. During the webcast, CorVel will also introduce its newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Brian Nichols.

The webcast will feature a discussion of CorVel’s financial performance, strategic initiatives, and outlook, led by Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside Brian Nichols. The event will also include a dedicated question-and-answer session for attendees.

Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Access: The live webcast can be accessed via Webcast | CorVel Quarterly Earnings Report. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.



Investors, analysts, and interested parties are encouraged to join the webcast to gain insights into CorVel’s performance. Questions may be submitted in advance to Investor_Relations@corvel.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com