Msheireb Museums Celebrates 10th Anniversary with International Conference and Launch of Two Strategic Publications

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Msheireb Museums marked its 10th anniversary with a day conference and gala dinner, celebrating a decade of transforming heritage into living inspiration. The milestone was commemorated with the launch of two publications in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press.

Born from the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Msheireb Museums has enriched the educational journey of more than 200,000 students over the past decade through strategic partnerships with academic and cultural institutions, establishing itself as a vital platform for dialogue between heritage and contemporary urban development.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer, Msheireb Properties, said: "For ten years, Msheireb Museums has embodied Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser's vision that our past should never remain silent, but actively inspire our future. These four houses have proven that heritage and progress are not opposing forces—they are partners in building sustainable, culturally rooted communities. Within Msheireb Downtown Doha, the museums demonstrate daily how traditional wisdom shapes contemporary innovation. As we celebrate this milestone and share our experience through these publications, we reaffirm our commitment to being houses that continue to inspire us as families, as communities, and as a nation."

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager, Msheireb Museums, said: "Over the past decade, Msheireb Museums has become more than a repository of heritage—we've become a living platform where Qatar's stories actively shape identity and inspire belonging. From the 200,000 students who've discovered their heritage within these walls to the families reconnecting with their roots, these houses have fulfilled their purpose as spaces for education, dialogue, and community. The two publications we launch today document not just buildings and principles, but the community wisdom that make heritage truly alive."

International Conference Explores Heritage and Innovation

The anniversary conference brought together leading international and regional voices in architecture and heritage preservation at Bin Jelmood House. Two panel discussions explored key themes:

Panel 1: The Architectural Alphabet - Crafting Msheireb's Urban Language examined the architecture and urban planning that built Msheireb from the ground up. Panellists Rosanna Law, Simon Gathercole, and Michael Mossessian were moderated by Eng. Fatima Mohamed Fawzi, Senior Manager – Education & Sustainability, Doha Design District.

Strategic Publications Launch

The anniversary was marked by the launch of two publications that serve as global references for understanding how traditional wisdom and innovation work together:

'Msheireb Museums: Transforming Doha's Heritage Houses' documents the approach to restoration and activation that transformed four historic houses into living spaces where Qatar's stories continue to inspire.

Gala Dinner Honours Decade of Inspiration

The evening celebration brought together long-term stakeholders from governmental and non-governmental entities who have supported the museums' mission over the past decade. Guests included His Excellency Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, and Eng. Saad bin Ibrahim Al Muhannadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Msheireb Properties and Member of the Board of Trustees and Permanent Member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation, and Mr. Rashid Fahad Al-Naimi member of the board, alongside partners who have advanced cultural preservation and education in Qatar.

About the Four Houses

Each of Msheireb Museums' four houses carries a distinct message that together forms an integrated narrative about Qatar's heritage, values, and vision for the future. Bin Jelmood House addresses human dignity and the history of slavery, Company House honours Qatar's oil and gas pioneers, Mohammed Bin Jassim House explores Msheireb's neighbourhood history and sustainable development, and Radwani House celebrates traditional Qatari family life.

