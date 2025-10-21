Revium Rx Advances Toward Phase 1 Clinical Development of Nano-Mupirocin to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revium Rx (formerly Revium Recovery Inc. (OTC: RVRC), a biopharmaceutical company developing advanced lipid-based therapeutics for infectious and oncologic diseases, today announced significant progress in its regulatory and manufacturing programs supporting the planned Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead product candidate, Nano-Mupirocin - a novel systemic formulation of the well-known and highly potent antibiotic mupirocin.

“Our novel formulation of Nano-Mupirocin is designed to overcome the inherent limitation of mupirocin’s instability in blood and to expand its use beyond topical applications into systemic treatment for severe bacterial infections”, says Amir Avraham, the CEO, - “the formulation aims to maintain therapeutic concentrations in the bloodstream and effectively target deep-tissue infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens such as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE), and Ceftriaxone-Resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae”.

Last month, the company submitted its clinical trial application to the Israeli Ministry of Health, marking a critical milestone toward the initiation of first-in-human studies in early 2026. Concurrently, Revium Rx, in collaboration with WuXi AppTec, one of the world’s leading global CDMOs, continues to advance the scale-up and production of its GMP clinical batch, with final release expected by the end of 2025.

Addressing the Urgent Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

In 2021, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) was estimated to have caused approximately 130,000 deaths directly attributable to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) — a sharp rise from 57,200 in 1990. According to the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project published in The Lancet in 2022, MRSA was responsible for over 100,000 AMR-attributable deaths in 2019, making it one of the deadliest pathogens that year. Broader GRAM data indicate that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths globally in 2019. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Summit on AMR held in 2024 further underscored the escalating threat, warning that AMR-related fatalities may approach 2 million annually by 2050 without decisive global intervention. The GRAM study projects that without intervention, AMR will directly cause 39 million deaths between 2025 and 2050, with annual mortality expected to rise nearly 70 % by mid-century.

MRSA alone accounts for over 100,000 AMR-attributable deaths annually. These alarming data underscore the urgent medical need for new systemic antibiotics such as Nano-Mupirocin.

Significant and Growing Market Opportunity

The global AMR therapeutics market was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed USD 12.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 %, according to Grand View Research, 2024.

Within this rapidly expanding global market, Nano-Mupirocin targets several high-value infectious disease indications, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE), and Ceftriaxone-Resistant Gonorrhea (CR-Gonorrhea). If Nano-Mupirocin demonstrates favorable results in clinical trials, of which no assurance can be provided, the Company will seek to capture a meaningful share within this rapidly expanding market, reflecting both the urgent clinical need and the significant commercial potential of novel antibiotics effective against resistant pathogens. “By targeting these difficult-to-treat infections with a novel nano-liposomal formulation of a known highly-potent antibiotic, ReviumRx is positioned to play a meaningful role in the global fight against AMR”, adds Amir Avraham, the CEO of Revium Rx.

About ReviumRx

Revium Rx (OTC: RVRC) is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company advancing lipid-based and nanoparticle-formulated therapeutics for high-need indications including antimicrobial resistance and solid tumors. The Company focuses on creating smarter, more targeted treatments that improve how medicines work in the body, with the goal of increasing effectiveness while reducing side effects.

