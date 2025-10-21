Kinetic Report Reveals Concerns with Digital Safety, Especially Around Artificial Intelligence Advancements

Kinetic Digital Safety & Privacy Report: Only 22% feel confident in their digital security measures while 77% are concerned with their internet safety

60% feel unsafe online due to today’s global climate and the rise of artificial intelligence, driving more caution with personal data, especially in rural areas

Top digital security concerns: Large data breaches (72%), storing personal data outside of the U.S. (69%), targeted advertising (64%), AI (61%), and economic uncertainty (51%)



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, surveyed 436 respondents across 18 states and found growing concern among consumers (60%) for their digital safety and privacy due to economic uncertainty, artificial intelligence (AI) developments and a rise in digital threats.

Kinetic’s 2025 Digital Safety & Privacy Report revealed less than a quarter (22%) of consumers feel confident their digital security measures are effective in protecting their data and privacy, yet three quarters (77%) of consumers are concerned with their security while online and two out of three (67%) are more cautious today with their personal data.

Additionally, very few consumers are taking common security steps, as only a third (37%) of respondents update their passwords every few months, while only a quarter (27%) read privacy policy updates.

This data collectively indicates fatigue and distress among consumers when it comes to digital security and a desire for effortless protection without the burden of vigilance and manual effort. ​

Kinetic’s report found consumers shy away from taking a more proactive approach to digital security due to a lack of technical knowledge (37%), cost of tools (32%), and not knowing where to start (28%), further highlighting the need for set-it-and-forget-it solutions to protect consumers.

AI a Top Digital Safety Concern: More Prominent in Rural and Suburban Areas

The top digital security concerns for consumers are:

Large data breaches (72%)

Storing personal data outside of the U.S. (69%)

News coverage of digital attacks (68%)

Targeted advertising (64%)

Development of AI (61%)

Economic uncertainty (51%)

Consumers in rural and suburban areas are also more uneasy about emerging technologies versus urban areas. Respondents who live in rural towns or suburbs are less trusting of AI (68% vs 38%), the Internet of Things (43% vs 19%), and smart home technology (44% vs 21%) by a margin of roughly 2-to-1. Alternatively, about a third (29%) of Gen Z consumers are more trusting of AI than Millennials (20%), Gen X (13%), and Boomers (14%).

Read Kinetic’s full report here.

Kinetic is committed to enhancing consumers’ digital security with future-ready technology, powered by a reliable and secure fiber-optic network that addresses both the current and evolving security needs. There are platforms available to ensure data and internet safety remain a priority, for both residential and business locations.

About this data: Kinetic, a provider of internet services for residential and small business customers, conducted a survey from August 14–20, 2025, across its 18-state footprint. The study included 436 respondents between the ages of 18 and 60, recruited from independent consumer panels with no affiliation to Kinetic or the research firm. The survey explored home internet usage and data security habits. The sample was balanced by age, gender, and geographic market to ensure representativeness.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

Megan.krtek@uniti.com