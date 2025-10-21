Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named to 2025 Best Place to Work in PA List

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has once again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the 17th time CTC has received this prestigious recognition. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) in partnership with BridgeTower Media, Central Penn Business Journal, and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies, recognizes, and celebrates companies that provide exceptional work environments. Employers are evaluated in three categories—small, medium, and large—based on employee count. CTC secured a place among the large companies.

“We’re honored to once again be named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This recognition reflects our commitment to the incredible people who make up our team—the heart of our organization. Their dedication, innovation, and teamwork drive our success and help us remain a trusted partner to our clients as we work to strengthen our nation’s defense.”

Best Companies Group conducts a rigorous two-part survey to evaluate and select winners. The first part is an employer questionnaire focused on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part, accounting for an impressive 75% of the total score, is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company based on a series of in-depth statements. The rankings will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on December 4th in Lancaster, PA.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

