Enterprise Ventures Corporation Named to 2025 Best Places to Work in PA List

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has once again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the fourth time EVC has received this prestigious recognition. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) in partnership with BridgeTower Media, Central Penn Business Journal, and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies, recognizes, and celebrates companies that provide exceptional work environments. Employers are evaluated in three categories—small, medium, and large—based on employee count. EVC secured a place among the small companies.

“We are proud to be included in this prestigious program, especially as we celebrate EVC’s 25th anniversary this year,” said Edward Peretin, EVC President. “This recognition reflects our employees’ dedication, innovation, and collaboration, which have driven our long-term success. We are honored to be recognized as a workplace where our team members can thrive and continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”

Best Companies Group conducts a rigorous two-part survey to evaluate and select winners. The first part is an employer questionnaire focused on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part, accounting for an impressive 75% of the total score, is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company based on a series of in-depth statements. The rankings will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on December 4th in Lancaster, PA.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

