Emerging Trends and Challenges in Global Wood Recycling Market

This report provides an overview of the global wood waste recycling market and analyzes industry trends. It focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the global market and its vendor landscape.







This report provides a detailed market analysis of the wood waste recycling and global markets to reflect the latest data and trends from 2024 to 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, with 2025 to 2030 serving as the forecast period. The revenue presented in this report is stated in millions of U.S. dollars. This report is a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the wood waste recycling industry.

The market segmented is as follows:

By type: Solid wood, plywood, wood pallets, wood chips and sawdust, and mixed wood.

By grade: Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.

By process: Mechanical, thermal and chemical.

By source: Industrial, commercial and residential.

By application: Construction, furniture, energy generation and others.

Report Scope

Overview and an analysis of the global markets for wood waste recycling

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, material grade, process, application, source, and region

Facts and figures about the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macro-economic factors

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes and the ESG scores and practices of leading manufacturers

Profiles of the leading companies Donald Ward Ltd. Enva J&B Recycling Ltd. Komptech Gmbh Northstar Recycling Co. Llc. Renewi Ltd. Sl Recycling Sannosuke Kobayashi Co. Ltd. Sinanen Ecowork Co. Ltd. Veolia





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Wood Industry Overview

Wood Waste Recycling Industry Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Wood Strict Waste Management Policies Growth in Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste

Market Opportunities Rising Focus on Green Buildings Growth of the Bioeconomy

Market Restraints and Challenges Awareness Gaps in Wood Recycling Contamination and Sorting Difficulties



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologiesand Developments

Newest Technologies

Sensor-Based Sorting Technology

Smart Wood Chipper Technology

Patent Analysis

Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type

Solid Wood Plywood Wood Pallets Wood Chips and Sawdust Mixed Wood

Market Analysis by Grade

Grade A Grade B Grade C

Market Analysis by Process

Mechanical Process Thermal Process Chemical Process

Market Analysis by Application

Construction Energy Generation Furniture Other Applications

Market Analysis by Source

Industrial Commercial Residential

Geographic Breakdown

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

Donald Ward Ltd.

Enva

J&B Recycling Ltd.

Komptech Gmbh

Northstar Recycling Co. Llc.

Renewi Ltd.

Sl Recycling

Sannosuke Kobayashi Co. Ltd.

Sinanen Ecowork Co. Ltd.

Veolia

