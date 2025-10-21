Emerging Trends and Challenges in Global Wood Recycling Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Waste Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global wood waste recycling market and analyzes industry trends. It focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the global market and its vendor landscape.
This report provides a detailed market analysis of the wood waste recycling and global markets to reflect the latest data and trends from 2024 to 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, with 2025 to 2030 serving as the forecast period. The revenue presented in this report is stated in millions of U.S. dollars. This report is a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the wood waste recycling industry.
The market segmented is as follows:
- By type: Solid wood, plywood, wood pallets, wood chips and sawdust, and mixed wood.
- By grade: Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.
- By process: Mechanical, thermal and chemical.
- By source: Industrial, commercial and residential.
- By application: Construction, furniture, energy generation and others.
Report Scope
- Overview and an analysis of the global markets for wood waste recycling
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, material grade, process, application, source, and region
- Facts and figures about the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macro-economic factors
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes and the ESG scores and practices of leading manufacturers
- Profiles of the leading companies
- Donald Ward Ltd.
- Enva
- J&B Recycling Ltd.
- Komptech Gmbh
- Northstar Recycling Co. Llc.
- Renewi Ltd.
- Sl Recycling
- Sannosuke Kobayashi Co. Ltd.
- Sinanen Ecowork Co. Ltd.
- Veolia
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|104
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Wood Industry Overview
- Wood Waste Recycling Industry Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Wood
- Strict Waste Management Policies
- Growth in Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Focus on Green Buildings
- Growth of the Bioeconomy
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Awareness Gaps in Wood Recycling
- Contamination and Sorting Difficulties
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologiesand Developments
- Newest Technologies
- Sensor-Based Sorting Technology
- Smart Wood Chipper Technology
- Patent Analysis
- Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Solid Wood
- Plywood
- Wood Pallets
- Wood Chips and Sawdust
- Mixed Wood
- Market Analysis by Grade
- Grade A
- Grade B
- Grade C
- Market Analysis by Process
- Mechanical Process
- Thermal Process
- Chemical Process
- Market Analysis by Application
- Construction
- Energy Generation
- Furniture
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Source
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Company Profiles
- Donald Ward Ltd.
- Enva
- J&B Recycling Ltd.
- Komptech Gmbh
- Northstar Recycling Co. Llc.
- Renewi Ltd.
- Sl Recycling
- Sannosuke Kobayashi Co. Ltd.
- Sinanen Ecowork Co. Ltd.
- Veolia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss3ihf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment