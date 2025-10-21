AI Revolutionizes Automotive Industry with a $21 Billion Market Forecast by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Automotive: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for automotive AI was valued at $5.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $6.2 billion in 2025 to reach $21 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2025 through 2030.
AI is revolutionizing the automobile industry by increasing safety, efficiency and driving innovation. AIpowered vehicles are transforming transportation by reducing the number of accidents and improving traffic flow. By detecting problems early, predictive maintenance powered by AI helps to extend vehicle operation. AI also improves the in-vehicle experience by providing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and voice command capabilities. It also offers data-driven insights to help engineers and designers make better decisions concerning vehicles. AI is propelling the automotive industry toward a more intelligent, secure and environmentally responsible future.
Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
AI in autonomous vehicles enables real-time hazard detection, predictive maintenance and intelligent energy management, addressing consumer expectations for safer and more efficient driving. Stricter regulatory standards regarding safety, emissions and data privacy also encourage automakers to adopt AI-driven solutions. Government bodies are mandating advanced safety technologies, more stringent emissions controls and robust data security frameworks. As a result, automakers increasingly deploy AI-powered systems for compliance and to provide transparency for consumers.
Report Scope
This report segments the automotive AI global market by offering, technology, process, application, vehicle, propulsion and connectivity. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa). U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France and the U.K.
The report includes profiles of leading companies in the market, providing information on their financials (for public companies) and product portfolios. The report also analyzes macroeconomic factors, the impact of U.S. tariffs, emerging technologies, patents, the competitive landscape (including market rankings/shares and strategies of leading companies. It also includes coverage of companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
Report Scope
- 71 data tables and 58 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offerings (component), technology type, process, application, vehicle type, propulsion technology, connectivity type and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain analysis
- Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on global trade and investment, and challenges associated with AI infrastructure development for automotive and global supply chains
- Case studies on AI implementation to improve business processes and for product/service innovation
- Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Nvidia Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., IBM Corp., and Microsoft
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Macroeconomic Factors
- AI Adoption
- R&D
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global AI in Automotive Market
- Impact Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Providers
- Component Providers
- Automakers
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces
- Regulations and Standards
- UN Regulation No. 157
- UN Regulations Nos.155 and 156
- EU AI Act
- Automated Vehicles Act 2024: U.K.
- FMVSS No. 127
- ISO 34505:2025
- ISO 7856:2025
- ISO 26262
- Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023
- Data Security Law
- Use Cases and Case Studies
- Use Case 1: Continental AG and IBM
- Use Case 2: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and IBM
- Use Case 3: Ford Motor Co.
- Use Case 4: Porsche Automobile Holding SE
- Use Case 5: Wayve and Nissan
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Consumer Demand for Automated Vehicles
- Government Support for AI in the Automotive Industry
- Enhancing In-Car Experiences
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks
- Development and Integration Costs
- Opportunities in the Market
- Demand for Fleet Mobility Services
- Adoption of AI in Vehicle Design
- Current Market Trends
- Emphasis on Vehicle Safety and ADAS
- Adoption of AI in Vehicle Manufacturing and Quality Control
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in AI in Automotive Market
- Edge AI and Distributed GPUs
- Embedded Acoustic Intelligence
- Multimodal Conversational AI Assistants
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
- Context Awareness
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Process
- Data Mining
- Image Recognition
- Signal Recognition
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Application
- Design and Simulation
- Manufacturing and Quality Control
- Driving Assistance and Automation
- Operation and Service
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Propulsion
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Electric Vehicles
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Connectivity
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic
- Global AI in Automotive Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ranking for Leading Companies
- Nvidia Corp.
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Strategic Developments
- Market Spending and Investment Scenario for AI
- Investments by Automotive Companies in AI
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global AI in Automotive Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Current Status of ESG in the AI in Automotive Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
- Case Studies: Successful Implementation of ESG
- Nvidia Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Cerence Inc.
- Cognata
- Continental Ag
- Hailo Technologies Ltd.
- Here
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft
- Nvidia Corp.
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Scale AI Inc.
- Wayve
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bthoxr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment