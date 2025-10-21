AI Revolutionizes Automotive Industry with a $21 Billion Market Forecast by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Automotive: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for automotive AI was valued at $5.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $6.2 billion in 2025 to reach $21 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2025 through 2030.



AI is revolutionizing the automobile industry by increasing safety, efficiency and driving innovation. AIpowered vehicles are transforming transportation by reducing the number of accidents and improving traffic flow. By detecting problems early, predictive maintenance powered by AI helps to extend vehicle operation. AI also improves the in-vehicle experience by providing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and voice command capabilities. It also offers data-driven insights to help engineers and designers make better decisions concerning vehicles. AI is propelling the automotive industry toward a more intelligent, secure and environmentally responsible future.





Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



AI in autonomous vehicles enables real-time hazard detection, predictive maintenance and intelligent energy management, addressing consumer expectations for safer and more efficient driving. Stricter regulatory standards regarding safety, emissions and data privacy also encourage automakers to adopt AI-driven solutions. Government bodies are mandating advanced safety technologies, more stringent emissions controls and robust data security frameworks. As a result, automakers increasingly deploy AI-powered systems for compliance and to provide transparency for consumers.



This report segments the automotive AI global market by offering, technology, process, application, vehicle, propulsion and connectivity. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa). U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France and the U.K.



The report includes profiles of leading companies in the market, providing information on their financials (for public companies) and product portfolios. The report also analyzes macroeconomic factors, the impact of U.S. tariffs, emerging technologies, patents, the competitive landscape (including market rankings/shares and strategies of leading companies. It also includes coverage of companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.



71 data tables and 58 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offerings (component), technology type, process, application, vehicle type, propulsion technology, connectivity type and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain analysis

Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on global trade and investment, and challenges associated with AI infrastructure development for automotive and global supply chains

Case studies on AI implementation to improve business processes and for product/service innovation

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Nvidia Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., IBM Corp., and Microsoft

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Macroeconomic Factors

AI Adoption

R&D

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global AI in Automotive Market

Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Providers

Component Providers

Automakers

End Users

Porter's Five Forces

Regulations and Standards UN Regulation No. 157 UN Regulations Nos.155 and 156 EU AI Act Automated Vehicles Act 2024: U.K. FMVSS No. 127 ISO 34505:2025 ISO 7856:2025 ISO 26262 Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 Data Security Law

Use Cases and Case Studies Use Case 1: Continental AG and IBM Use Case 2: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and IBM Use Case 3: Ford Motor Co. Use Case 4: Porsche Automobile Holding SE Use Case 5: Wayve and Nissan



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Consumer Demand for Automated Vehicles Government Support for AI in the Automotive Industry Enhancing In-Car Experiences

Market Restraints and Challenges Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks Development and Integration Costs Opportunities in the Market Demand for Fleet Mobility Services Adoption of AI in Vehicle Design

Current Market Trends Emphasis on Vehicle Safety and ADAS Adoption of AI in Vehicle Manufacturing and Quality Control



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in AI in Automotive Market

Edge AI and Distributed GPUs

Embedded Acoustic Intelligence

Multimodal Conversational AI Assistants

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Global AI in Automotive Market by Offering

Hardware Software Services

Global AI in Automotive Market by Technology

Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Computer Vision Context Awareness

Global AI in Automotive Market by Process

Data Mining Image Recognition Signal Recognition

Global AI in Automotive Market by Application

Design and Simulation Manufacturing and Quality Control Driving Assistance and Automation Operation and Service

Global AI in Automotive Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Global AI in Automotive Market by Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine Electric Vehicles

Global AI in Automotive Market by Connectivity

Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic

Global AI in Automotive Market by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking for Leading Companies Nvidia Corp. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Intel Corp. IBM Microsoft

Product Mapping Analysis

Strategic Developments

Market Spending and Investment Scenario for AI

Investments by Automotive Companies in AI

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global AI in Automotive Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Current Status of ESG in the AI in Automotive Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Case Studies: Successful Implementation of ESG Nvidia Corp. Intel Corp.

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Cerence Inc.

Cognata

Continental Ag

Hailo Technologies Ltd.

Here

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Scale AI Inc.

Wayve

