Humanoid Robots Poised to Revolutionize Workforce Support in Logistics, Manufacturing, and Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot: Applications Verticals and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for humanoid robots is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030
The humanoid robot sector is moving from the development of prototypes to real-world applications, and the Asia-Pacific region is leading the way due to strong government incentivization and a responsive supply chain. China is becoming a major global market with substantial venture capital (VC) funding and pioneering commercial applications.
Barriers to the development of humanoid robot technology include capital costs and regulatory frameworks. However, if companies can produce substantial volumes of humanoid robots, and if new technology is developed, and/or logistics processes are state-supported, much can be accomplished in a short period of time. Humanoid robots are increasingly being conceptualized to provide additional workforce support in fields such as warehousing and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Report Scope
This report provides an analysis of the global market for humanoid robots. It provides global revenues (in $ millions) for market segments by type (wheeled and bipedal), by industry vertical (automotive, logistics and warehousing, government and public services, healthcare, retail and commercial services), and by region, using 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025, and forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
The report also analyzes emerging technologies and the vendor landscape and concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market. This report covers only commercially deployed (hardware-focused deployments) humanoid robots, excluding pilots, demos and prototypes, to provide an adoption-focused view of real market traction.
Report Includes
- 25 data tables and 50 additional tables
- Analysis of the global markets for commercially-deployed humanoid robots with emphasis on their applications and verticals
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application, end user vertical and region
- Facts and figures about the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macro-economic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and SWOT analyses
- Impact analysis of AI on various stages of the value chain analysis and a review of AI adoption and disruption trends across the key industry verticals
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes and the ESG scores and practices of leading manufacturers
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Unitree Robotics, Figure AI, Apptronik, Agibot, and Agility Robotics.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Future Expectations
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of Interest Rates on the Humanoid Robot Market
- Labor Wages
- Global Supply Chain Dependencies and Trade War Implications
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Humanoid Robot Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Suppliers of Raw Materials and Components
- Research and Development
- Technology Integration and Manufacturing
- Software and AI Development
- Integration and Testing Services
- Distribution and Sales Channels
- End-User Applications and Industries
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Breakthroughs in AI and ML
- Corporate Investment and Manufacturing Integration
- Labor Shortage Across Industries
- Demand in Healthcare and Education
- Market Restraints
- Costs of Development and Deployment
- Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
- Market Opportunities
- Elder Care and Aging Demographics
- Logistics and Warehousing Growth
- Disaster Response Applications
- Entertainment and Sports Expansion
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Investment in Manufacturing Facilities
- China's Humanoid Robot Market
- Emerging Technologies
- Artificial Womb Technology
- Enabling Technologies Driving Humanoid Robot Innovation
- Advanced Actuators and Dexterity Systems
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Grants
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Humanoid Robot Market, by Type
- Wheeled
- Bipedal
- Global Humanoid Robots Market, by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Logistics and Warehousing
- Government and Public Services
- Healthcare
- Retail and Commercial Services
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Robot Manufacturers and OEMs
- Hardware Component Suppliers
- Software and AI Technology Providers
- Application and Integration Partners
- Investment and Funding Ecosystem
- Standards and Regulatory Bodies
- End-User Markets and Applications
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Humanoid Robot Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Takeaways
- ESG Issues in the Humanoid Robot Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Agility Robotics
- Apptronik
- Beomni Ai
- Engineered Arts Ltd.
- EZ-Robot
- Figure
- Fourier
- Hajime Research Institute Ltd.
- Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co. Ltd.
- Leju (Shenzhen) Robotics Co. Ltd.
- Macco Robotics
- Neura Robotics Gmbh
- Sanbot Innovation Technology Ltd.
- Ubtech Robotics Corp. Ltd.
- Wowwee Group Ltd.
- Zhiyuan Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udfwdm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.