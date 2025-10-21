Growers Edge Launches Agcor Xplor: the First Generative AI Platform for Agricultural Mortgage Lending

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, today launched Agcor Xplor, the first generative AI platform designed specifically for the agricultural lending industry.

Built on one of the largest location-based datasets available to lenders today, Agcor Xplor enables users to ask questions and receive answers in natural language and without complex queries or workflows.

Ag lenders today have access to more soil, water, market, and crop data than ever before, but using that data usually requires learning new software, writing time-intensive SQL queries, or building a team of data science experts. Drawing on Agcor’s proprietary dataset, Agcor Xplor delivers instant, actionable answers without touching internal customer data.

“Agcor Xplor is the first step toward distributed intelligence in agricultural finance,” said Chris Peacock, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Growers Edge. “Instead of locking trusted data and decision-making power inside core systems, we put it in the hands of financial institutions so they can better serve the grower customers they know best.”

With Agcor Xplor, Growers Edge helps agricultural lenders, Farm Credit institutions, and other credit professionals:

Fulfill AI mandates. As organizations face top-down pressure to incorporate AI into everyday workflows, Agcor Xplor provides a ready-to-use solution. That way, financial institutions can gather useful, ag-specific takeaways without experimenting on their own.





As organizations face top-down pressure to incorporate AI into everyday workflows, Agcor Xplor provides a ready-to-use solution. That way, financial institutions can gather useful, ag-specific takeaways without experimenting on their own. Keep data secure. Agcor Xplor never touches a customer’s internal data or uses prompts to train its models. It’s purpose-built for the ag lending industry with security and transparency at its core.





Agcor Xplor never touches a customer’s internal data or uses prompts to train its models. It’s purpose-built for the ag lending industry with security and transparency at its core. Uncover ag-specific insights. Unlike generic AI tools that require intensive customization or return vague responses, Agcor Xplor sits on proprietary agricultural datasets, and returns precise, context-relevant insights.





Unlike generic AI tools that require intensive customization or return vague responses, Agcor Xplor sits on proprietary agricultural datasets, and returns precise, context-relevant insights. Embrace transparency. Agcor Xplor is not a black box. Customers can see how results are generated and understand the data and workflows behind the answers.





“Agcor Xplor proves how the right technology, built on the right data, can change the way agricultural finance works,” said Matt Hansen, CEO at Growers Edge. “It marks a fundamental shift in how financial products are created and delivered, so advanced tools are easier to use, more impactful, and more transformative across the entire ag finance ecosystem.”

After raising $25 million to build the first full-service fintech platform for agriculture in early 2025, Growers Edge continues to promote distributed intelligence within its suite of financial products that reduce risk and promote ag innovation, including its Crop Plan Warranty Program, land and climate intelligence solutions, and input lending tools.

To learn more about Growers Edge, go to growersedge.com .

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranties and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland.

Media Contact

Jack McHugh

jack@propllr.com