OtterlyAI and newsrooms announce tech partnership for optimized AI content and AI Search Analytics

Vienna , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-powered search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and, in particular, Google AI Mode, which has recently been launched in Europe, are fundamentally changing users' search behavior. Today, the two tech companies newsrooms and OtterlyAI announced their strategic partnership to offer companies and publishers AI search monitoring solutions for generative engine optimization.





Jakob Steinschaden (newsrooms.ai), Thomas Peham (OtterlyAI) and Alexander Maitz (newsrooms.ai)





The cooperation focuses on AI Search monitoring tools for visibility in AI search engines and the targeted creation of AI-optimized content.

Generative Engine Optimization: The Next Frontier

As AI search replaces traditional search results with direct answers, brands must shift their focus from keyword rankings to generative engine optimization. This partnership allows companies to monitor how often they're cited or mentioned by large language models and to create content structured for AI visibility - addressing a crucial blind spot in today’s digital performance measurement.

Two complementary solutions

OtterlyAI is a leading AI search monitoring tool built for brands navigating the shift to generative AI. The platform continuously tracks how often companies appear in responses from ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. It goes beyond SEO by offering actionable insights for generative engine optimization, helping teams understand and improve how they’re cited, mentioned, and recommended by AI systems.

newsrooms offers AI-powered content creation and helps marketing, PR, and editorial teams produce high-quality text content quickly, affordably, and with a high degree of automation.

Thanks to this partnership, newsrooms customers will now be able to track how their content performs in AI search engines. Conversely, OtterlyAI users who identify content gaps via the platform will gain access to professional AI tools for content creation.

This partnership closes the loop between content creation and performance in AI search,” said Thomas Peham, CEO of OtterlyAI. “With our AI search monitoring tool, editorial teams can now see how their work appears in AI-generated responses—and take action using real data. It's a breakthrough moment for generative engine optimization, and one we’re proud to lead.

“The fact that two Austrian AI companies can collaborate in a market otherwise dominated by US companies is something very special,” says Alexander Maitz, Head of AI at newsrooms. “We are excited about the collaboration on the technical side, but our customers can be just as excited – about exciting new features and possibilities.”

About newsrooms

newsrooms is an Austrian company founded in 2024 that develops AI-supported solutions for corporate communications, publishers, and agencies. The platform considers itself an "AI text manufactory" and enables the quick generation of various formats such as articles, press releases, social media posts, and even entire books from texts, documents, or audio recordings without prompting. newsrooms places special emphasis on language quality, customer-specific characteristics, and secure data processing in Europe. The founding team led by CEO Erek Stoisser, CTO Matteo Rosoli, Head of AI Alexander Maitz, and the two Trending Topics founders Bastian Kellhofer and Jakob Steinschaden combines expertise in communication, consulting, journalism, and a deep understanding of Artificial Intelligence. newsrooms aims to advance efficient and authentic content production based on Artificial Intelligence in Europe.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an AI search monitoring and optimization platform that helps brands track and optimize their visibility in AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, Gemini, and Copilot. The platform offers automatic monitoring of brand mentions and website citations. With over 10,000 users, OtterlyAI is already being used by marketing teams on every continent.

