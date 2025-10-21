CareMetx and Syneos Health Unite to Accelerate Patient Access

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access to specialty medications, today announced a strategic engagement with Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization offering some of the most comprehensive patient access and support solutions available. Together, the companies will deliver a next-generation access model that provides faster, seamless support to providers and manufacturers, to speed therapies to patients.

CareMetx’s advanced proprietary technology will equip Syneos Health’s Field Reimbursement Management (FRM) and Patient Engagement teams with rich data and insights that go beyond traditional hub enrollment resources, encompassing provider solutions, non-dispensing pharmacy data and the Access Partner Network. When integrated with Syneos Health’s access expertise and AI-powered healthcare intelligence platform, Kinetic, teams will be able to proactively address access challenges, streamline activation and reduce integration time and burden.

"Partnering with Syneos Health brings together two complementary strengths—our proprietary technology platform and their proven field expertise," said Jim Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx. "Together, we can offer manufacturers a more connected access model that reduces barriers, accelerates time to therapy and improves the experience for both patients and providers."

As biopharma companies scale healthcare delivery, this partnership tackles current access challenges while adapting to evolving therapies, payer demands and the need for measurable impact. It redefines patient services with a smarter, modular access model and a unified, real-time view of performance across hub and support teams.

“With decades of experience building and deploying patient access programs, our teams understand the urgency manufacturers face to accelerate therapy initiation,” said Paul Mignon, President, Deployment Solutions, Syneos Health. “By powering our teams with CareMetx’s advanced technology and robust data, we can connect patients with the treatment they need faster and more effectively.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.