FSB Associates Announces Release of The Blockchain Syndicate, a Novel That Explores the Intersection of Technology and Political Intrigue

Carlsbad, California, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSB Associates today announced the release of The Blockchain Syndicate, a gripping new thriller by bestselling author and former Microsoft executive Robbie Bach. Blending themes of cybercrime, blockchain technology, and political deception, the novel explores the intersection of technology and political intrigue through the story of Senator Tamika Smith, a war hero caught in a global conspiracy. The book is now available through major retailers and online platforms.





Book Jacket for The Blockchain Syndicate

The novel follows Senator Tamika Smith, a former war hero, as she navigates a perilous landscape of misinformation and betrayal. When a deceased man begins blackmailing her, it triggers a series of chilling events that threaten her family and the nation. A shadowy syndicate orchestrates crimes ranging from fraud to assassination, pushing the country to the brink of economic collapse.

As Tamika races against time to uncover the truth, she must confront a global conspiracy rooted in blockchain technology and buried secrets. Bach's insider knowledge lends authenticity to this thriller, making it not just a suspenseful read but a wake-up call to the vulnerabilities of our digital age.

“Robbie Bach is a civic leader, technology developer, institution builder, and futurist, but more than anything, he is a storyteller. In The Blockchain Syndicate, Robbie—and his avatar Tamika Smith—race to prevent global financial chaos. It is a story of old-school espionage and new-age cybercrime. As always in a Bach thriller, democracy hangs in the balance,” says Jason Grumet, CEO, American Clean Power Association; founder, Bipartisan Policy Center

With themes drawn from current headlines, including AI, disinformation, and political extremism, The Blockchain Syndicate challenges readers to consider the fragility of the world we know. Bach's narrative is a compelling exploration of trust and technology, written with the pulse of a political thriller and the conscience of a reformer.

Robbie Bach's previous work, The Wilkes Insurrection, introduced readers to Senator Tamika Smith in a high-stakes battle against domestic terror. In this latest installment, Bach continues her saga, offering a narrative that is both timely and timeless.

Robbie Bach is a bestselling author and former tech executive who helped lead Microsoft through some of its most dynamic years. As the Chief Xbox Officer, he spearheaded the creation of the iconic Xbox and Xbox 360. After retiring from Microsoft, he shifted his focus to philanthropy, civic advocacy, and storytelling. In 2015, he published his first book, Xbox Revisited: A Game Plan for Corporate and Civic Renewal. His debut novel, The Wilkes Insurrection, featuring Tamika Smith, was published in 2021. The Blockchain Syndicate is his latest novel.

For more information, go to www.robbiebach.com and theblockchainsyndicate.com. For more insights and updates, follow Robbie Bach on social media: LinkedIn (robbiebach), Instagram (@robbiejbach), Facebook (@robbiebach61), and Twitter/X (@Robbie_Bach).





Author Robbie Bach

About FSB Associates



FSB Associates is a full-service marketing and publicity firm specializing in creating media awareness for books and authors. We focus on three key areas: book publicity, author websites, and consulting to build author platforms and launch books successfully.

Press inquiries

FSB Associates

https://fsbassociates.com

Fauzia Burke

publicity@fsbassociates.com

(760) 585-2252

6965 El Camino Real, Ste 105-108

Carlsbad CA 92009