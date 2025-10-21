LKQ Corporation Advances Renewable Energy Strategy with Solar Project at German Logistics Hub

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), today announced that it has partnered with Ecobility Services GmbH to implement a large-scale rooftop solar power system at its central logistics centers in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.

The project will be delivered through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), representing a key step in LKQ’s broader sustainability and long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategy.

Covering more than 12,000 square metres, the system will feature over 6,000 photovoltaic modules and is expected to generate around 2.7 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, covering up to 50 percent of the site’s electrical energy demand.

The system is also capable of saving the equivalent of up to 1,000 metric tonnes of GHG emissions per year compared with conventional grid electricity.

Richard Brasher, Vice President, Sustainability at LKQ Corporation, said: “In our 2024 Sustainability Report, we committed to the exploration of PPAs in our central distribution centers to complement our long-term commitment to deliver profitable and sustainable solutions as part of our GHG emissions reduction strategy. This initiative marks a significant step in this journey.”

Ecobility Services GmbH will oversee the planning, installation, operation, and maintenance of the rooftop photovoltaic system throughout the term of the agreement. Installation is expected to begin in October and completed by mid-2026.

Nicolas Holdschik, Managing Director of Ecobility Services GmbH, said: “With our latest photovoltaic project, we are sending a strong signal for sustainable energy supply in the commercial sector together with LKQ DACH. As a long-standing partner in the PV and LED sector, we are delighted to now be pursuing this path in the PPA model and look forward with confidence to the next 20 years of successful cooperation.”

The initiative contributes to LKQ’s long-term roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes site-level energy optimization, transitioning to electric fleets and the use of alternative fuels where practical, and scaling circular economy practices. The DACH region - Germany, Austria, and Switzerland - continues to play a pioneering role as a testbed for innovations that can be rolled out across LKQ Corporation’s network.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

About Ecobility Services GmbH

Ecobility Services GmbH, based in Germany, provides sustainability-focused services that help companies improve energy efficiency, adopt clean technologies, and reduce carbon emissions across commercial and industrial operations.

