Fertility Test Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Quest Diagnostics, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Ovation Fertility, Illume Fertility, Proov, BioMerieux, Labcorp, CCRM Fertility, and Maven Clinic

Opportunities in the global fertility test market include rising demand due to lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies, and increasing infertility rates. Growing awareness and acceptance of fertility testing, alongside the prevalence of reproductive disorders, also drive market expansion across diverse demographics globally.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Ovulation Prediction Tests, Female Fertility Hormone Tests, Male Fertility Tests), Application (Female, Male), Sample Type, End-use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility test market size was estimated at USD 7.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.74 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is attributed to lifestyle changes, higher stress levels, delayed pregnancies, and exposure to environmental pollutants.

In addition, there is a growing awareness of reproductive health and greater acceptance of fertility testing among both men and women, which encourages early diagnosis and intervention. Moreover, the rising prevalence of reproductive disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, is encouraging more individuals to seek evaluations.



The increasing rates of infertility among both men and women are a significant factor driving the growth of the market. As per the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2023, infertility affects approximately 1 in 6 adults, or 17.5% of the population. The report indicates that infertility rates are consistent across various regions and income levels, with a lifetime prevalence of 17.8% in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries. This suggests that infertility is not confined to specific demographics or areas, making it a serious challenge for people worldwide.

Global Fertility Test Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global fertility test market report based on test type, application, sample type, end-use, and region.

Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this Fertility Test market report include:

  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories
  • Ovation Fertility
  • Illume Fertility
  • Proov
  • BioMerieux
  • Labcorp
  • CCRM Fertility
  • Hertility Health
  • Maven Clinic Co.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$7.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$14.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Market Segmentation
2.4 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.3 Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2 PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Fertility Test Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Fertility Test Market: Test Type Segment Dashboard
4.2 Test Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Test Type
4.3.1 Ovulation Prediction Tests
4.3.2 Female Fertility Hormone Tests
4.3.3 Male Fertility Tests
4.3.4 Comprehensive Fertility Panels

Chapter 5. Fertility Test Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Fertility Test Market: Application Segment Dashboard
5.2 Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Application
5.3.1 Female Fertility Testing
5.3.2 Male Fertility Testing

Chapter 6. Fertility Test Market: Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Fertility Test Market: Sample Type Segment Dashboard
6.2 Sample Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Sample Type
6.3.1 Urine-Based
6.3.2 Saliva-Based
6.3.3 Blood-Based
6.3.4 Semen-Based

Chapter 7. Fertility Test Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Fertility Test Market: End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2 End Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
7.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by End Use
7.3.1 Home Care Settings
7.3.2 Hospitals
7.3.3 Fertility Clinics
7.3.4 Others

Chapter 8. Fertility Test Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

Chapter 9. Fertility Test Market: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Key company market position analysis, 2024
9.4. List of Companies

  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories
  • Ovation Fertility
  • Illume Fertility
  • Proov
  • BioMerieux
  • Labcorp
  • CCRM Fertility
  • Hertility Health
  • Maven Clinic Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vysa9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Fertility Test Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Fertility Services
                            
                            
                                Fertility Test
                            
                            
                                Fertility Testing
                            
                            
                                Ovulation
                            
                            
                                Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
                            
                            
                                Reproductive Health
                            
                            
                                Women's Health
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading