Fertility Test Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Quest Diagnostics, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Ovation Fertility, Illume Fertility, Proov, BioMerieux, Labcorp, CCRM Fertility, and Maven Clinic

The global fertility test market size was estimated at USD 7.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.74 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is attributed to lifestyle changes, higher stress levels, delayed pregnancies, and exposure to environmental pollutants.



In addition, there is a growing awareness of reproductive health and greater acceptance of fertility testing among both men and women, which encourages early diagnosis and intervention. Moreover, the rising prevalence of reproductive disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, is encouraging more individuals to seek evaluations.





The increasing rates of infertility among both men and women are a significant factor driving the growth of the market. As per the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2023, infertility affects approximately 1 in 6 adults, or 17.5% of the population. The report indicates that infertility rates are consistent across various regions and income levels, with a lifetime prevalence of 17.8% in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries. This suggests that infertility is not confined to specific demographics or areas, making it a serious challenge for people worldwide.



Global Fertility Test Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global fertility test market report based on test type, application, sample type, end-use, and region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.4 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Fertility Test Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Fertility Test Market: Test Type Segment Dashboard

4.2 Test Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Test Type

4.3.1 Ovulation Prediction Tests

4.3.2 Female Fertility Hormone Tests

4.3.3 Male Fertility Tests

4.3.4 Comprehensive Fertility Panels



Chapter 5. Fertility Test Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Fertility Test Market: Application Segment Dashboard

5.2 Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Application

5.3.1 Female Fertility Testing

5.3.2 Male Fertility Testing



Chapter 6. Fertility Test Market: Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Fertility Test Market: Sample Type Segment Dashboard

6.2 Sample Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Sample Type

6.3.1 Urine-Based

6.3.2 Saliva-Based

6.3.3 Blood-Based

6.3.4 Semen-Based



Chapter 7. Fertility Test Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Fertility Test Market: End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2 End Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.3 Global Fertility Test Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by End Use

7.3.1 Home Care Settings

7.3.2 Hospitals

7.3.3 Fertility Clinics

7.3.4 Others



Chapter 8. Fertility Test Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 9. Fertility Test Market: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Key company market position analysis, 2024

9.4. List of Companies

