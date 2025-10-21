U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Analysis Report, with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biologics, Biosimilar), Service (Contract Manufacturing, Contract Development), Source, End Use, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. large molecule drug substance CDMO market size was estimated at USD 13.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2025 to 2033.

This market is experiencing significant growth due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, further driving the demand for biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. Moreover, increasing outsourcing trends by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to reduce costs, access specialized expertise, and accelerate commercialization are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.







The market is driven by the growing demand for biologics to meet the growing demand for effective therapeutic options for chronic and complex diseases. The increasing prevalence of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and metabolic diseases globally is leading to the growing demand for more advanced therapies. Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, cell therapies, and gene therapies have emerged as prominent solutions, but their development and manufacturing processes are comparatively complex and require advanced infrastructure. Therefore, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly turn to contract development and manufacturing organizations to streamline operations and address the growing complexity of large molecule drug development. Thus, these factors would help companies to reduce the burden of high capital investments, avoid lengthy facility set-ups, and gain faster access to specialized expertise that ensures regulatory compliance and high-quality production.



Furthermore, growing innovation and regulatory support to create a favorable environment for CDMOs in the U.S. is also contributing to the market growth. Continuous advancements in bioprocessing technologies, such as the shift towards single-use systems and the adoption of continuous manufacturing, are making biologics production more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective. These improvements not only help manufacturers meet the rising global demand but also enable CDMOs to handle more complex pipelines, including biosimilars that are rapidly emerging as patents for blockbuster biologics expire.



U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. large molecule drug substance CDMO market report based on product, service, source, and end use.



The leading players profiled in this U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO market report include:

Eurofins Scientific

WuXi Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Product: Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021-2033

4.4. Biologics

4.5. Biosimilar



Chapter 5. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Service: Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2021-2033

5.4. Contract Manufacturing

5.4.1. Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033

5.4.2. Clinical

5.4.3. Commercial

5.5. Contract Development

5.5.1. Contract Development Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033

5.5.2. Cell Line Development

5.5.3. Process Development



Chapter 6. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Source: Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by Source: Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Source, 2021-2033

6.4. Mammalian

6.5. Microbial

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market, by End Use: Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021-2033

7.4. Biotech Companies

7.5. CRO

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Participant Categorization

8.1.1. Market Leaders

8.1.2. Emerging Players

8.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)

8.3. Company Profiles

