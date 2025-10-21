ThriftBooks® Announces ThriftBooks Library Advantage™— A New Program Built for Libraries

Seattle, WA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world’s largest independent online seller of new and used books, today announced the upcoming launch of ThriftBooks Library Advantage™, a new purchasing program designed specifically for libraries. Launching in early 2026, this program will enable libraries to buy both new and used books directly from ThriftBooks—backed by special pricing, flexible payment options, and sustainability benefits.



With Library Advantage, ThriftBooks continues its mission to make reading accessible and affordable while empowering libraries to expand their collections and stretch their budgets. The program also helps libraries contribute to the circular economy, and earn store credit, by giving used books new life through the ThriftBooks BuyBack® program.



The Library Advantage program will bring a purchasing component to the successful profit-sharing program for weeded books currently in place with libraries across the country. Driven by the need to stock shelves quickly and cost-effectively, many libraries are already using ThriftBooks to fulfill their purchasing needs for both new and used titles. With ThriftBooks Library Advantage, libraries will have access to even more savings and benefits.

Program Benefits Include:

Exclusive library-only discounts on new and used titles

Flexible line of credit and invoicing to simplify purchasing

Fast order fulfillment and shipping nationwide

Free shipping with bulk orders

Option to sell books back through the ThriftBooks BuyBack program

“Libraries are vital partners in our mission to put books in readers’ hands,” said Jamie Hurst, Library Account Manager at ThriftBooks. “With Library Advantage, we’re combining our scale, technology, and passion for books to create a simpler, more affordable way for libraries to acquire and circulate materials. We’re proud to support the institutions that keep communities reading.”



According to Eric Button, Deputy Director of St. Louis County Library, a ThriftBooks library partner for over a decade, “Using ThriftBooks has saved a tremendous amount of staff time that was previously invested in handling, selling, and restocking sale shelves. Moving surplus materials out of the buildings also freed up space for other uses. The revenue from ThriftBooks is meeting our expectations, and the detailed monthly reports are helpful for tracking purposes. The streamlined processes are well designed and make the service easy to use.”

Join the Beta Program

ThriftBooks is inviting libraries to apply to join the Library Advantage Beta Program and be among the first to use and shape the new library purchasing experience before its full launch in 2026. Beta participants will receive early access to features, preferred pricing, and direct feedback opportunities with the ThriftBooks team.

Libraries can apply now at https://www.thriftbooks.com/library-advantage/join/. Space in the beta program is limited.

