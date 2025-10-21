&Partners Celebrates Milestone: 100th Advisor Practice Joins Fast-Growing Wealth Management Firm

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- &Partners, the advisor- and employee-owned wealth management firm dedicated to reshaping the advisory landscape, announced the addition of its 100th practice, the Mannen Financial Group | &Partners, based in St. Louis.

This milestone — reaching 100 advisor practices with approximately $50 billion in prehire assets and $350 million in revenue — firmly positions &Partners among the fastest-growing hybrid broker-dealer and RIA wealth management firms in the country.

“We founded &Partners with a bold vision: to create an environment where advisors are empowered as owners, and clients receive truly personalized advice,” said David Kowach, CEO and cofounder of &Partners. “Welcoming the Mannen Financial Group as our 100th practice is more than just a number. It confirms that advisors are embracing our ownership model and our mission to change financial lives for the better.”

Advisor ownership drives growth

Unlike many of its competitors, &Partners is uniquely structured as an advisor- and employee-owned firm with a broad distribution of equity. Advisors who join become owners, creating alignment across advisors, clients, and the home office team. This shared ownership model has been a powerful driver of &Partners’ rapid growth — helping attract 100 advisor practices in two years.

&Partners has a particularly strong track record of attracting women advisors. Thirty percent of the practices who have joined &Partners were founded by a women, and 40% include at least one woman advisor — well above the industry average.

Elizabeth Mannen Berges, founder of the Mannen Financial Group | &Partners, said: “We chose &Partners because their philosophy matches ours: integrity, professionalism, and a relentless focus on the client. The opportunity to be both an advisor and an owner makes this partnership especially meaningful.”

David Kowach shared, “I’m delighted that Elizabeth and her team have joined us. They’re an incredible multigenerational group — loyal, respected, and deeply connected to the St. Louis community. Even better, they’re longtime friends. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them.”

A new standard for advisory excellence

Founded by seasoned leaders in the advisory and asset management industries, &Partners combines an institutional-quality investment platform with flexible technology and “white glove” operational support. The firm is intentionally capping growth at approximately 150 advisor teams to preserve its culture of empowerment and avoid the bureaucracy that often undermines larger firms.

“We are very proud to have Elizabeth, one of the most respected financial advisors in the country, join us. Culturally they are a perfect fit. Our advisors and clients deserve concierge-level service and institutional investment solutions tailored precisely to their needs,” said John Alexander, cofounder of &Partners.

Kristi Mitchem, also cofounder of &Partners, added, “We are building a firm designed to meet advisors and clients where they are, without compromise. At bigger firms, policies often prioritize control over client benefit. Our model is designed for agility and client value creation, ensuring advisors can do what’s right without unnecessary barriers.”

About &Partners

&Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management firm built for advisors seeking greater ownership, flexibility, and community. Founded by former Wells Fargo leaders and based in Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri, the firm offers a hybrid model that combines competitive payouts with equity participation, institutional support, and access to a collaborative peer network. Having quickly grown to 100 practices with approximately $50 billion in prehire assets, &Partners provides a platform where advisors can build lasting businesses on their terms without sacrificing service, scale, or culture. Clearing and custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC, a Fidelity company. Our mission is to change financial lives for the better by providing highly personalized advice that seeks to avoid missteps and optimize opportunities. To learn more, visit andpartners.com.

&Partners is the enterprise trade/marketing name for Ampersand Partners LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and its subsidiary, &Partners, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and investment adviser. Securities and investment advisory services offered through &Partners, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

