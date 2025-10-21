Bosuer Demonstrates Technical Leadership with Advanced Two-Stroke and Electric Dirt Bike Series at 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosuer (also known as Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd.), an established innovator in the powersports industry, concluded a remarkably successful exhibition at the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held from October 15 to 19, 2025. At Booth 14.1C27-28 D13-14 in the Canton Fair Complex, the company presented its comprehensive range of high-performance two-stroke and electric dirt bikes, generating substantial interest from professional distributors and industry partners across North America, Europe, and emerging markets.

The Canton Fair provided an ideal international platform for Bosuer to demonstrate its dual-technology strategy, which combines the refinement of traditional combustion engineering with cutting-edge electric mobility solutions. This balanced approach attracted diverse market segments, from dedicated off-road enthusiasts to environmentally conscious urban riders seeking sustainable alternatives.





Advanced Two-Stroke Technology: Precision Engineering for Demanding Conditions

Bosuer's 300cc two-stroke motocross models stood out as the centerpiece of their wholesale dirt bike exhibition, showcasing sophisticated engineering tailored for serious off-road enthusiasts. Designed specifically for retailers seeking high-quality, performance-driven motorcycles, this model delivers exceptional power and reliability across diverse terrain conditions.

The 300cc engine demonstrates impressive performance metrics, generating 35 KW of maximum power and 38 N.M of maximum torque, providing riders with substantial acceleration and climbing capability. The bike's robust construction supports a maximum load of 180 kg, while its 310 mm ground clearance ensures excellent obstacle clearance over rough terrain.

The chassis geometry has been meticulously engineered with a 1,490 mm wheel base for optimal stability at high speeds, combined with a 960 mm seat height that balances rider comfort with confident ground reach. These technical specifications position the model as a competitive offering for retailers, supported by Bosuer's flexible partnership program that includes competitive wholesale pricing and OEM customized accessories to enhance product offerings.





Electric Dirt Bike Series: Leading the Sustainable Off-Road Revolution

Complementing the combustion models, Bosuer's flagship Cheetah series wholesale electric dirt bike demonstrated impressive technological capabilities. Inspired by the speed and agility of the wild cheetah, these bikes feature a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame and a robust 6000-watt motor that delivers exceptional performance with speeds up to 50 MPH.

The Cheetah series showcases remarkable technical specifications, generating 300 N·m of maximum torque and 6 kw of maximum power for outstanding acceleration. The bike achieves 0 to 31 mph in just 4.02 seconds and can handle steep inclines with a maximum slope angle of 50 degrees. With a maximum payload of 80 kg and an impressive maximum range of 100 km per charge, the series combines performance with practicality. The 40 Ah battery capacity and 420 final drive ratio of 7.6 ensure optimized power delivery across various riding conditions.

Bosuer's electric dirt bikes offer distinct advantages that align with evolving market trends. The instant torque delivery provides immediate power for quick acceleration and responsive handling, while the zero emissions and quiet operation make them ideal for environmentally sensitive areas. From a commercial perspective, the lower operating costs - with fewer moving parts reducing maintenance requirements and eliminating fuel expenses - present compelling value. The growing consumer preference for sustainable transportation further enhances the market potential for retailers seeking lucrative business opportunities in the evolving powersports landscape.





Market Response Confirms Global Appeal

The exhibition generated substantial commercial interest, with Bosuer representatives reporting advanced discussions with major distributors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. "The sophistication of Bosuer's two-stroke technology addresses stringent emissions requirements while delivering the responsive power that European riders demand," noted a distributor with extensive experience in the motorcycle industry.

North American visitors showed particular interest in the electric models, with several outdoor recreation providers exploring fleet applications. "The combination of substantial power, reasonable charging times, and minimal noise output makes these electric models ideal for expanding riding opportunities near populated areas," observed a representative from the outdoor recreation sector.

Emerging markets demonstrated strong demand for both technology streams, with distributors from Southeast Asia and Latin America appreciating the durability enhancements in both electric and combustion models. The simplified service requirements and corrosion protection measures specifically addressed concerns about maintenance in tropical climates.





Post-Show Outlook: Strengthening Global Position Through Strategic Innovation

Building on the successful Canton Fair showcase, Bosuer will increase R&D investment to maintain its competitive edge and align with evolving market and environmental standards. The company is actively expanding its global distribution network while advancing technical innovation to better serve international markets.

About Bosuer

Bosuer specializes in designing and manufacturing off-road motorcycles for recreational and professional use. With a focus on engineering excellence and environmental responsibility, the company serves markets across the world. The company's research and development center continuously advances both combustion and electric powertrain technologies. Explore their complete portfolio at www.bsemotor.com.

