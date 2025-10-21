Viral Vector Market Trends and Projections to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing Markets and Technologies Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for viral vector manufacturing is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.



The use of viral vectors in gene therapy is transforming healthcare, with an increase in the demand for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade materials. The process of bringing a viral vector from concept to clinic requires extensive optimization and characterization, affecting every stage from cell culture to purification and concentration. Variations in vector titer during the upstream phase may result from the specific transgene being packaged or from constitutive or "leaky" tissue-specific promoters, which can induce unintended protein expression, and, in turn, impact vector yield and quality. Therefore, increasing the production of GMP-grade materials is crucial to meet the growing demand for clinical applications.





Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Viral-based vectors are at the core of cell and gene therapy, enabling researchers and clinicians to develop powerful drug platforms. Over the past five years, regulatory approvals for viral vector-based drugs have surged, ranging from cancer therapies to treatments for monogenic diseases. The three dominant vector strategies are adenoviruses, adeno-associated viruses, and lentiviruses, which have led to preclinical and clinical breakthroughs over the last two decades.



Market drivers include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising approvals of vector-based therapies, and growing demand for viral vector production. Market restraints include the process and cost barriers in viral vector development, roadblocks with viral vectors, and the high cost linked with viral vector production.



Report Scope



This report analyzes viral vector manufacturing market trends using 2024 data, 2025 estimates, market projections and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report discusses viral vector manufacturing's current and future market potential and covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report segments the market by type, application and disease. Types include adenoviral vectors (AdVs), adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs), lentiviral vectors (LVs), retroviral vectors (RVs), and other viral vectors. Applications consist of multivalent and multipathogen. Diseases are segmented into human and veterinary. Human diseases are further segmented into HIV, tuberculosis, cancer, influenza, malaria, hepatitis, and others. Veterinary diseases are further segmented into avian influenza, Marek's disease, infectious bronchitis, and PPR disease.



The goals of the report are to:

Analyze types of viral vectors.

Calculate the size of the global market size, with forecasts through 2030.

Identify market constraints and drivers.

Assess company's market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure.

Identify potential long-term impacts on the viral vector manufacturing market.

Report Features

Overview and analysis of the global viral vector manufacturing markets and technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on type, application, disease segment and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global value chain analysis

An assessment of the viral vaccine pipeline products, clinical trials, competitive scenario and R&D activities

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, and M&A activity

Profiles of the leading companies ABL Inc. Catalent Inc. Charles River Laboratories Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Lonza Merck Kgaa Novartis Ag Oxford Biomedica Plc. Probio Revvity Sanofi Takara Bio Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthcare Expenditures

Impact of Global Economic Growth (GDP) on Pharma Sector

Direct Economic Impact

Indirect Economic Impact

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Approvals of Vector-Based Therapies Demand for Viral Vector Production

Market Restraints Process and Cost Barriers in Viral Vector Development Viral Vector Roadblocks High Cost Linked with Viral Vector Production

Market Opportunities Emerging Viral-Based Therapies Digitalization in Viral Vector Production



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

United States

Europe

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Automation

Next-Generation Production Systems

Genome Editing

Pipeline Analysis

Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Viral Vector Manufacturing by Type Lentiviral Vectors Adenoviral Vectors Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors Retroviral Vectors (RVs) Other Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Application Multivalent Viral Vector Vaccines Multipathogen Viral Vector Vaccines

Global Market for Viral Vector Manufacturing, by Disease Veterinary Diseases Human Diseases

Global Market for Viral Vector Manufacturing, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Waste Management

Social Impact

Governance Impact

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

ABL Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lonza

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Oxford Biomedica Plc.

Probio

Revvity

Sanofi

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

