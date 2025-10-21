UNFINISH Releases Cinematic Halloween Album, Blending Dark Electronic Sound and Emotional Storytelling

Osaka, Japan, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNFINISH, an active artist and producer under UnitedMasters, has released HALLOWEEN, a new cinematic EDM album. The immersive collection merges cyberpunk beats, dark electronic soundscapes, and emotional storytelling, a perfect addition to Halloween music 2025 playlists capturing the eerie yet energizing spirit of the season.







Known for his intense, atmospheric, and emotionally charged sound, UNFINISH has quickly become a name to watch in the electronic music scene. In just one year, his YouTube success has skyrocketed, surpassing 17 million total views, while his Spotify streams have exceeded 5 million — an extraordinary milestone for an independent electronic music producer. His distinctive style bridges the gap between cinematic soundtracks and dark electronic production, appealing to listeners across the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

Before launching his solo career, UNFINISH honed his craft as a producer at a major Japanese record label, refining his skills in sound design and storytelling. That foundation now fuels his signature emotional EDM sound, layering tension, texture, and melody into an experience equally suited for film soundtracks and the dance floor.

HALLOWEEN represents both a celebration and an evolution of UNFINISH’s artistry. Each track builds a cinematic world of suspense and emotion, combining eerie melodies, heavy bass, and futuristic synth work. The album’s haunting tone aligns seamlessly with global listening trends, positioning it as a standout among Halloween playlists and seasonal soundtracks dominating streaming platforms this month.

“Halloween is more than just a theme; it’s an atmosphere,” said a representative from YH Song Studio. “This album captures that mood through sound — immersive, cinematic, and emotionally resonant.”

The HALLOWEEN album marks a defining moment in UNFINISH’s rapid rise within the international electronic scene, further establishing him as a unique creative voice in the world of cinematic EDM and dark electronic music. With strong organic traction across streaming and social platforms, the new release is expected to continue expanding his audience and influence throughout the season.

About UNFINISH

UNFINISH is an electronic music artist and producer under UnitedMaster known for blending cinematic storytelling with dark electronic soundscapes. His emotionally charged, cyberpunk-inspired compositions have earned over 17 million YouTube views and 5 million Spotify streams in just one year. Drawing from his background as a professional producer at a major Japanese record label, UNFINISH continues to push the boundaries of cinematic EDM, creating music that connects deeply with audiences worldwide.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters provides premium music distribution services and facilitates unique partnerships between artists and the world’s biggest brands. The platform enables artists to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights while introducing them to millions of new fans worldwide through direct brand partnerships.