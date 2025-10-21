Global Shrimp Market Dynamics in US$136 Bn Outlook - Frozen Products Lead, Europe Shrimp Industry Expanding Fastest by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shrimp market is worth USD 127.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 136.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.38%. The shrimp market is shifting towards land-based recirculating aquaculture systems as traditional open-pond methods face risks from climate change and disease. Vertically integrated producers are gaining an edge by managing supply chains end-to-end from inputs to distribution, while sustainability-focused sourcing, especially in Europe, is reshaping trade flows.

Pink shrimp currently leads the market, with tiger shrimp showing strong growth. Despite being highly fragmented, the market offers ample room for innovation and differentiation among small and mid-sized players.

Shrimp Market Shifts and Emerging Narrative

The shrimp industry’s evolution reflects a broader global food transition. As consumers increasingly prioritize protein-rich diets, shrimp is gaining popularity as a low-fat, nutrient-dense option. Its versatility across cuisines and affordability compared to meat or poultry have strengthened its appeal among health-conscious demographics.

Sustainability is at the core of this transformation. Certifications like the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) are now prerequisites for major importers, ensuring environmental accountability. Simultaneously, vertically integrated operations—spanning hatcheries, feed production, processing, and export—are enhancing transparency and supply chain efficiency.

Evolving Consumer and Industry Trends

Shift in Consumption Channels: Online seafood delivery platforms and premium retail brands are accelerating off-trade sales growth, complementing traditional foodservice demand.

Rising Demand for Processed Formats: Ready-to-cook frozen and canned shrimp products are capturing a growing market share due to convenience and shelf stability.

Comprehensive Segmental Overview

The shrimp market is segmented by species, form, source, and distribution channel, each contributing uniquely to market growth dynamics.

By Species:

Pink Shrimp

Tiger Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

Others

By Form:

Canned

Fresh / Chilled

Frozen

Dried

By Source:

Farmed

Wild-Caught

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

On-Trade

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the global hub for shrimp production, led by India, Vietnam, and Thailand, where low labor costs and supportive policies fuel competitiveness. However, challenges such as disease outbreaks and rising feed costs are prompting a shift toward automation and intensive farming systems.

The North American market is valued at USD 17.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.55%. The North American shrimp market continues to rely heavily on imports but is witnessing the rise of land-based shrimp farms in the United States.

List of Companies: Shrimp Market

The shrimp market remains fragmented, yet a clear shift toward vertical integration and technology-driven differentiation is underway. Companies are adopting digital traceability, biosecure pond systems, and strategic partnerships to ensure steady supply and market resilience.

Mazzetta Company, LLC

Aqua Star Cor

Trident Seafoods Corp.

Sahlman Seafoods, Inc.

The Waterbase Limited

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company

Thai Union (Chicken of the Sea)

Avanti Feeds Limited

Dulcich Inc.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Ocean Garden Products Inc. (Central Seaway Company)

Biloxi Freezing & Processing, Inc

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corp. (Umios Corp.)

Sun Shrimp

Beaver Street Fisheries

Woods Fisheries

Sysco Corporation

Inland Shrimp Company

High Liner Foods Inc.

Industry Related Reports

Shrimp Feed Market - The global shrimp feed market is valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented by feed type (starter, grower, finisher, and functional/medicated feed), form (pellets, crumbles, powder, liquid), shrimp species (pacific white, black tiger, and others), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), reflecting the increasing adoption of specialized feed solutions to enhance shrimp growth and productivity.

Frozen Seafood Market - The global frozen seafood market is valued at USD 32.78 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 41.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.78%. The market is segmented by type (fish, shrimp, other seafood), freezing technology (block frozen, individual quick frozen (IQF), others), packaging type (can, pouch, others), distribution channel (on-trade, off-trade), and geography (North America, Europe, and others), reflecting the increasing demand for convenient and long-lasting seafood products worldwide.

Aquaculture Products Market - The aquaculture products market is valued at USD 227 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 290 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market is segmented by product type (feed, equipment, fertilizers, chemicals, and additives), culture environment (freshwater, marine, brackish water), species (carps, salmonids, tilapia, and others), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Middle East, Africa), reflecting the increasing adoption of products supporting sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices.

