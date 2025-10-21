2025 U.S. Breweries Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk, Forecasts, & Tariff Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breweries - 2025 U.S. Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk, Forecasts, & Tariff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2025 Breweries Market Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and in-depth assessments of the industry in the United States with over 100 data sets covering 2016-2029.



This 63-page report is packed with insightful data sets and forecasts to give you a comprehensive understanding of the industry including historical and forecasted industry size, growth, tariff impact analysis, product line breakdown, profitability, financial ratios, 31 balance sheet benchmarks, inventory statistics, extensive industry segmentation by concentration, business size, and business structure, market share of top 50 company segments, market size and other statistics by state, plant utilization, BCG matrix, operating expense details on 26 categories, production material cost detail, organizational breakdown, consolidation analysis, employee productivity, inflation, pay bands for the top 20 industry jobs, trend analysis and forecasts on companies, facilities, employees, payroll, and much more.



This report is based on extensive business surveys filled out by companies in the industry. The analysts have created the forecasts utilizing historical data, macroeconomic trends, industry dynamics, and econometrics. Professionals utilize this report for market sizing, benchmarking, strategic planning, due diligence, valuations, cost-cutting, planning, understanding industry dynamics, evaluating opportunities, forecasting, streamlining, gap analysis, and other analyses.

Below are a few of the thousands of stats from the 2025 Breweries Market Research Report:

INDUSTRY SIZE

In 2024, industry sales were $37 billion

INDUSTRY GROWTH

Over the past 3 years, the industry has grown at an annual rate of 6.6%

COMPANY GROWTH

There are 2,940 companies in the industry

INDUSTRY TARIFF IMPACT

The estimated industry tariff cost is $450 million

PPI & PRICING

2024 PPI growth was 1.6%

FINANCIAL RATIO BENCHMARKS

Companies average a Fixed Asset Turnover ratio of 1.9

PRODUCTIVITY ANALYSIS

In 2024, employee productivity was $558,696

EXPENSE BENCHMARKING

2% of expenses are spent on health insurance

Benchmark against 24 other expense categories

OPERATING EXPENSES

In 2024, industry operating expenses grew 6.1%

PAYROLL

In 2024, payroll per employee was $55,638

JOB CATEGORIZATION BENCHMARKS

5.3% of employees in the industry are in management positions

Benchmark against 13 other job categories

JOB CATEGORIZATION PAY RANGES

The average industry hourly pay for office and administrative jobs is $24.96

The above highlights represent a small fraction of what you will find in this report.



