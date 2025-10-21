2025 U.S. Credit Bureaus Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Bureaus - 2025 U.S. Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 78-page 2025 Credit Bureaus Market Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and in-depth assessments of the industry in the United States with over 100+ data sets covering 2016-2029.
This report is full of industry insights including historical and forecasted market size, revenue and industry breakdowns by product lines, size of company, concentration segmentation, business structure, customer type, state and MSA, profitability, financial ratios, balance sheet benchmarks, BCG matrix, extensive statistics by state and MSA, operating expense details, workforce composition, industry consolidation analysis, sector benchmarks, employee productivity, price inflation, pay bands for the top 20 industry jobs, trend analysis and forecasts on numerous industry statistics including companies, locations, employees, pay, and much more.
The Credit Bureaus industry includes companies primarily engaged in compiling information, such as credit and employment histories on individuals and credit histories on businesses, and providing the information to financial institutions, retailers, and others who have a need to evaluate the creditworthiness of these persons and businesses.
This report was developed utilizing the results from extensive business surveys and econometrics. Professionals utilize this report for market sizing, industry analysis, benchmarking, forecasting, strategic planning, market analysis, due diligence, valuation, sales & marketing strategy, operational streamlining, organizational strategy, evaluating opportunities, and many other analyses.
Below are a few of the hundreds of stats from the report:
INDUSTRY SIZE
- In 2024, industry sales were $16.3 billion
INDUSTRY GROWTH
- Over the past 5 years, the industry has grown at an annual rate of 7.9%
COMPANY GROWTH
- There are 314 companies in the industry
SALES PER COMPANY
- In 2024, the average sales per company was $52.1 million
INFLATION & PRICING
- Inflation has averaged 2.8% over the past 5 years
PROFITABILITY
- For unprofitable companies, the average net loss is -5.7%
PRODUCTIVITY ANALYSIS
- Employee productivity is $663,972
EXPENSE BENCHMARKING
- 2.4% of expenses is spent on health insurance
OPERATING EXPENSES
- In 2024, industry operating expenses declined -3.3%
PAYROLL BY STATE
- California averages $161,131 in payroll per employee
JOB CATEGORIZATION BENCHMARKS
- 5.5% of employees in the industry are in management positions
JOB CATEGORIZATION PAY RANGES
- The average industry hourly pay for office and administrative jobs is $19.83
The above stats represent a small fraction of what you will find in this report.
