2025 U.S. Credit Bureaus Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Bureaus - 2025 U.S. Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 78-page 2025 Credit Bureaus Market Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and in-depth assessments of the industry in the United States with over 100+ data sets covering 2016-2029.



This report is full of industry insights including historical and forecasted market size, revenue and industry breakdowns by product lines, size of company, concentration segmentation, business structure, customer type, state and MSA, profitability, financial ratios, balance sheet benchmarks, BCG matrix, extensive statistics by state and MSA, operating expense details, workforce composition, industry consolidation analysis, sector benchmarks, employee productivity, price inflation, pay bands for the top 20 industry jobs, trend analysis and forecasts on numerous industry statistics including companies, locations, employees, pay, and much more.



The Credit Bureaus industry includes companies primarily engaged in compiling information, such as credit and employment histories on individuals and credit histories on businesses, and providing the information to financial institutions, retailers, and others who have a need to evaluate the creditworthiness of these persons and businesses.



This report was developed utilizing the results from extensive business surveys and econometrics. Professionals utilize this report for market sizing, industry analysis, benchmarking, forecasting, strategic planning, market analysis, due diligence, valuation, sales & marketing strategy, operational streamlining, organizational strategy, evaluating opportunities, and many other analyses.



Below are a few of the hundreds of stats from the report:

INDUSTRY SIZE

In 2024, industry sales were $16.3 billion

Purchase now for historicals (2016-2024) and forecasts for 2025 and the next 5 years

INDUSTRY GROWTH

Over the past 5 years, the industry has grown at an annual rate of 7.9%

The report has historical, annual and forecasted growth rates

COMPANY GROWTH

There are 314 companies in the industry

Learn more about the historical and forecasted industry composition

SALES PER COMPANY

In 2024, the average sales per company was $52.1 million

Purchase now for historical and forecasted sales per company

INFLATION & PRICING

Inflation has averaged 2.8% over the past 5 years

The report has historicals (2016-2024), 4 years of monthly figures, and 2025 & 5-year forecast

PROFITABILITY

For unprofitable companies, the average net loss is -5.7%

The report has more on market and profitability dynamics

PRODUCTIVITY ANALYSIS

Employee productivity is $663,972

Learn more about historical and forecasted employee productivity

EXPENSE BENCHMARKING

2.4% of expenses is spent on health insurance

Benchmark against 24 other expense categories

OPERATING EXPENSES

In 2024, industry operating expenses declined -3.3%

Purchase now for historical and forecasted OPEX

PAYROLL BY STATE

California averages $161,131 in payroll per employee

Purchase now for payroll stats on other states

JOB CATEGORIZATION BENCHMARKS

5.5% of employees in the industry are in management positions

Benchmark against 25 other job categories

JOB CATEGORIZATION PAY RANGES

The average industry hourly pay for office and administrative jobs is $19.83

Purchase now for the bottom 10%, 25%, average, top 75% and 90% pay ranges in 26 job categories

The above stats represent a small fraction of what you will find in this report.



Purchase the 2025 Credit Bureaus Market Research Report now to unlock insights from one of the most trusted research firms.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.