ProcessWeaver® by Elemica® Approved to Support FedEx Surround®

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading provider of digital supply chain management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise supply chain network, today announced that its ProcessWeaver® multi-carrier, multi-mode shipping execution platform has been approved to support FedEx Surround. The solution is available immediately.

“Global shippers need more than visibility — they need proactive control and reliable execution across every carrier and mode,” said David Vannoy, SVP Carrier Solutions, Elemica. “By integrating FedEx Surround into ProcessWeaver, we’re giving our customers advance warning of likely disruptions, automated workflows to handle exceptions, and the confidence that critical shipments are protected.”

The collaboration combines FedEx Surround’s near real-time analytics, proactive intervention options, location sensors and prioritized handling based on the tier of service with Elemica’s global shipping execution network serving 90+ countries via hundreds of pre-integrated carriers. Together, the solution empowers manufacturers and logistics leaders to protect mission-critical shipments, reduce manual tracking, and respond to disruptions with speed and confidence.

“FedEx Surround brings intelligence and intervention capabilities to some of the world’s most important shipments,” said Jason Brenner, SVP Digital Portfolio, FedEx. “Our collaboration with Elemica extends these capabilities into enterprise shipping workflows, ensuring that manufacturers and logistics leaders can act on insights faster and with greater confidence.”

Key Benefits of the Joint Solution

Predictive Visibility That Buys Time

FedEx Surround uses predictive analytics and operational insights to flag likely delays before they occur. Integrated into ProcessWeaver workflows, these alerts give shippers the time to reroute shipments, adjust production schedules, or proactively update customers — helping avoid SLA penalties and costly downstream disruption.

FedEx Surround uses predictive analytics and operational insights to flag likely delays before they occur. Integrated into ProcessWeaver workflows, these alerts give shippers the time to reroute shipments, adjust production schedules, or proactively update customers — helping avoid SLA penalties and costly downstream disruption. Proactive Exception Management

Predictive alerts can automatically trigger rerouting, carrier engagement, or customer notifications within ProcessWeaver, while FedEx Surround provides end-to-end visibility into time-sensitive shipments that need closer monitoring. This ensures faster resolution of at-risk shipments, minimizing spoilage and compliance risks.

Predictive alerts can automatically trigger rerouting, carrier engagement, or customer notifications within ProcessWeaver, while FedEx Surround provides end-to-end visibility into time-sensitive shipments that need closer monitoring. This ensures faster resolution of at-risk shipments, minimizing spoilage and compliance risks. Embedded Shipment Intelligence

Labels created in ProcessWeaver can now include FedEx product identifiers for sensitive or regulated shipments, helping ensure proper handling from the start. This is particularly critical for healthcare and cold chain shipments, where timing, temperature, and regulatory requirements are non-negotiable.

Labels created in ProcessWeaver can now include FedEx product identifiers for sensitive or regulated shipments, helping ensure proper handling from the start. This is particularly critical for healthcare and cold chain shipments, where timing, temperature, and regulatory requirements are non-negotiable. Automated Workflows at Global Scale

By extending FedEx Surround’s intelligence into ERP-embedded workflows across hundreds of pre-integrated carriers, Elemica reduces the need for manual tracking and exception handling. Shippers can act on insights at scale with lower operational overhead, ensuring global consistency and efficiency.

By extending FedEx Surround’s intelligence into ERP-embedded workflows across hundreds of pre-integrated carriers, Elemica reduces the need for manual tracking and exception handling. Shippers can act on insights at scale with lower operational overhead, ensuring global consistency and efficiency. Enhanced Customer Experience

Shippers gain real-time delivery forecasts with customizable reporting across more than 140 data fields. This provides greater transparency, more accurate ETAs, and improved service quality for end customers.



About FedEx Surround

FedEx Surround is an advanced supply chain management solution that leverages AI, historical data, and real-time data analytics to give businesses enhanced visibility and control. This data-driven dashboard gives access to predictive alerts, weather advisories, cold chain monitoring, and proactive recovery options to protect high-value, time-sensitive shipments across industries including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and high-tech.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of SaaS-based, network-powered automation, execution, and visibility solutions automates critical information flows, enables multi-channel data strategies, and improves end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world’s largest manufacturers to their business partners including direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain orchestration. www.elemica.com

Media Contact:

Jack Bilante

elemica@scratchmm.com