Expert in Brain Imaging Publishes New Book, Changing the Way We See and Treat the Brain.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The way we understand the brain has changed—shouldn’t the way we treat it? Advances in modern neuroscience allow us to see and measure brain function, while our growing knowledge of neuroplasticity shows that brain activity can be changed and improved. These breakthroughs are transforming both diagnosis and treatment.

In his new book, Making the Invisible Visible, clinician and brain imaging expert Anthony Silver shows how quantitative EEG (qEEG) “brain mapping” and neurofeedback are revolutionizing care for ADHD, autism, depression, anxiety, trauma, and concussion.

Accessible, compelling, and deeply personal, Making the Invisible Visible highlights the limitations of today’s trial-and-error psychiatry and offers a vision of care guided by neuroscience.

It is a glimpse into the near future, when a device to record brain function will be as ubiquitous as a stethoscope—when treating the brain without seeing it would be “unthinkable.”

Making the Invisible Visible has been enthusiastically reviewed by some of the world’s leading clinicians, and by parents and general readers. It is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

For more information, visit GrayMatters.com or follow on Facebook (Gray Matters CT) and Instagram (@graymattersct).

About the Author:

Anthony Silver is the founder and director of Gray Matters, a network of clinics dedicated to integrating neuroscience into mental health care. He is one of around 100 clinicians worldwide awarded Diplomate status by the International qEEG Certification Board and has treated tens of thousands of patients over nearly two decades. A frequent contributor to The New York Times and an invited speaker at the Society of Brain Mapping and Therapeutics, Silver is recognized internationally for his pioneering work in qEEG brain mapping and neurofeedback.

About Gray Matters

Gray Matters was founded in 2008 to bring advances in neuroscience into everyday mental health care. With two clinics in Connecticut and one in Brazil, Gray Matters specializes in quantitative EEG (qEEG) brain mapping and neurofeedback, providing innovative, research-driven treatment for conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, autism, trauma, and concussion. Gray Matters is recognized as a leader in integrating functional brain imaging into clinical practice, combining compassionate care with cutting-edge science.

