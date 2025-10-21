Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Epidemiology Report 2025-2034: AMD's Total Prevalence Across the 7MM Expected to Increase to 103,016,570 by 2034

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) remains a focal point in ophthalmology due to its status as the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in older adults. Classified into early, intermediate, and late stages, AMD's most advanced phase includes late dry AMD (geographic atrophy) and wet AMD (neovascular AMD). A meta-analysis highlights a prevalence of 8.69% among adults aged 45-85, but rates can climb to 30-40% in certain regions. The condition profoundly affects quality of life and emotional health, demanding attention in public health initiatives.

In 2024, 13,788,126 new AMD cases were recorded in people aged 50 and older across seven major markets (7MM). The United States reported the highest number with 3,378,351 cases, while Germany had the least at 1,160,172. Projections indicate a rise to 15,349,696 cases by 2034, growing at an annual rate of 1.13%. Concurrently, AMD's total prevalence across these regions reached 93,262,936 cases in 2024, with the US leading at 23,514,756 cases. Expected to increase to 103,016,570 by 2034, this data underscores the need for enhanced monitoring and intervention strategies.

The report delivers insights into risk factors, comorbidities, and historical trends for AMD across the 7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan.

Forecasts include diagnosed incident cases, total prevalence (diagnosed and undiagnosed), and subtypes segmented by AMD stage, sex, and age group: 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+ years.

Analysis is bolstered by high-quality, country-specific data and peer-reviewed research, employing primary market research when data gaps exist.

Understand AMD market dynamics to formulate effective business strategies.

Accurately quantify patient populations to optimize product development, pricing, and launch plans.

Target sales and marketing initiatives effectively by identifying key demographic opportunities.

