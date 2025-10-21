21 October 2025

Press Release

Annual General Meeting and strengthened Board of Directors

Today, at the Annual General Meeting of Rovsing A/S, all proposed agenda items were unanimously approved. The existing Board of Directors was re-elected, and two new members, Lars Ankjer Jensen and Christian Klarskov, were elected to join the Board.

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO of Rovsing A/S, commented:

“With the announcement of our new strategy in September 2025, it is a strong reinforcement to welcome both Lars Ankjer Jensen and Christian Klarskov to the Board of Directors. Their experience and networks will actively support Rovsing’s ambitions for growth through a selective buy-and-build strategy. Together with the re-elected members, the Board now represents a broad and complementary foundation of expertise to drive our continued positive development and strategic ambitions.”

ROVSING’S STRATEGY

Rovsing has a position as a key agile high-tech SME in the Space & Defense Industry. Our mission is to provide our customers with the innovative test and simulations products, systems and services they require, for supporting their critical path, which is constantly challenged by the need to innovate, optimise and overcome internal & external challenges.

Accelerating Growth on a Strong Foundation

Rovsing has successfully completed its turnaround and is now entering a new phase of accelerated growth. Building on a stable European core, our strategy focuses on delivering sustained organic growth while expanding globally into high-potential markets in the USA, Middle East, and APAC. At the same time, we are strengthening our position through a focused buy-and-build strategy, targeting complementary companies in the Space segment and adjacent Defense activities that leverage our proven expertise in test systems, test products, and Independent Software Validation & Verification (ISVV).

Leadership in Europe as a Growth Platform

As an agile high-tech SME in the Space & Defense industry, Rovsing remains a trusted supplier to leading European institutions and Large-Scale Integrators (LSIs/OEMs). Our strong track record across major ESA and EU space programs provides a solid platform for continued expansion. We will maintain and grow these relationships by delivering high-quality, innovative solutions, while investing further in R&D, AI/ML integration, and resilient supply chains to anticipate and meet evolving market needs.

Expanding International Reach

With a stabilized core business, Rovsing is scaling internationally. We are establishing a stronger presence in the USA, Middle East, and APAC by adapting our proven offerings to local demands, forging strategic partnerships, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in both institutional and commercial Space & Defense markets. Our goal is to replicate and expand upon our European success to become a recognized global player.

Buy-and-Build Strategy & New Verticals

To accelerate growth, Rovsing is pursuing a selective buy-and-build strategy. We are actively evaluating acquisitions and partnerships that enhance our core capabilities in space testing while opening new opportunities in adjacent Defense verticals, where our competencies in mission-critical test and validation solutions are highly relevant. This dual-track strategy allows us to scale faster, broaden our customer base, and increase resilience.

Agility and Customer-Centric Innovation

Rovsing’s reputation rests on our ability to stay agile and customer-focused. Our clients—from space agencies and institutions to LSIs—value our capacity to deliver tailored, innovative solutions with speed and precision. This agility, combined with deep technical expertise, sets us apart and reinforces long-term customer trust.

People as the Driver of Growth

Our employees’ knowledge and commitment are central to Rovsing’s success. We remain dedicated to fostering an agile, inclusive, and innovative culture that empowers our people to thrive and grow. Investing in talent is key to driving innovation, strengthening execution, and securing the long-term success of our strategy.

Delivering Sustainable Value

Rovsing is positioned for sustainable growth, combining organic development with strategic acquisitions. A solid order backlog, a growing international pipeline, and a reputation for reliability and innovation form the foundation for scaling the business. We will continue transparent engagement with customers, partners, shareholders, and the financial community to ensure alignment and build long-term trust.

Looking Ahead

Rovsing’s future is defined by three priorities:

Maintain leadership in Europe as a trusted systems, service and product supplier.

as a trusted systems, service and product supplier. Accelerate through buy-and-build , strengthening our core in Space and extending into the Defense segment.

, strengthening our core in Space and extending into the Defense segment. Expand globally with targeted growth leveraging our core offerings to further markets.





With this strategy, Rovsing is well-positioned to deliver sustained value for customers and shareholders while cementing its role as a leading European systems house with global reach.

