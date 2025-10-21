Middle East Pharmaceutical Market Report 2025-2033 | UAE's Pharma Sector Set for 40% Local Production Expansion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Pharmaceutical Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Molecule Type, Product, Type, Disease, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East pharmaceutical market size was estimated at USD 57.05 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 78.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.04% fom 2025 to 2033. The market is fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increased healthcare expenditures.







The pharmaceutical market in the Middle East is undergoing notable transformation due to strategic reforms and a growing focus on local production, technological integration, and evolving regulatory standards. In January 2025, the UAE's Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) introduced new regulations under Federal Decree-Law No. 38/2024, which provides an accelerated approval process for innovative drugs, including biosimilars. This policy aims to address the rising demand for cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. The fast-track approval process for biosimilars is expected to significantly lower drug prices and improve accessibility across the region. This move has been regarded as a critical development in enabling broader access to biologics in the Middle East, where healthcare expenditure has been rising sharply.



Another major factor influencing the region's pharmaceutical market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The EMRO region has the highest prevalence of diabetes globally, ranging from 7% in Somalia to 18% in Egypt. In addition, countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates report high rates of overweight and obesity, exceeding 70%, particularly among women. Physical inactivity rates are also elevated, with about 50% of women and over a third of men not engaging in sufficient physical activity. To address this, A recent partnership in July 2025, between Jamjoom Pharma and Althera Laboratories aims to bring a dual-action cholesterol-lowering therapy to Saudi Arabia, with a targeted launch in 2027. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance access to modern lipid-lowering treatments.



The Middle East is also witnessing a shift towards self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical production, a trend that is being actively supported by regional governments. In January 2025, the UAE's pharmaceutical sector experienced significant growth, with over 35 pharmaceutical factories now operating nationwide. The government aims to expand local drug production capacity by 40% in the next year, enhancing access to medicines and fostering a more self-reliant healthcare system. This initiative has led to significant collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies to build local production capacities, particularly in biologics and vaccines. In March 2025, Julphar announced a strategic licensing partnership with Dong-A ST, a South Korean biotech firm, to launch an innovative biotechnology product in the MENA region. This partnership aims to introduce a new biosimilar monoclonal antibody for rheumatoid arthritis, which is expected to enhance access to affordable treatment options in the region. This marks a significant step in reducing the region's dependence on imported biologics and increasing its production capabilities for high-value therapeutic areas.



Technological advancements are also playing a critical role in shaping the pharmaceutical landscape in the Middle East. In January 2025, the DHA highlighted its adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies to enhance investor services and healthcare licensing processes. This initiative aligns with global trends toward digitalization and service quality improvement. The RPA program is one of the DHA's most ambitious initiatives, developed to address the increasing demand from healthcare facilities and professionals seeking licensing to operate in Dubai. The program employs software robots that replicate human actions when interacting with digital systems, representing a transformative upgrade to the DHA's "Sheryan" platform.. This platform facilitating faster drug approvals and more efficient distribution networks. The DHA's initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate digital health technologies across the UAE, enabling the country to become a leader in health-tech innovation and improving access to pharmaceutical products.



Furthermore, the Middle East has become a regional leader in combating counterfeit medicines, a growing problem across emerging markets. As of January 2024, all pharmaceutical products sold in Kuwait are required to be marked with a GS1 DataMatrix barcode containing four key data elements: Global Trade Item Number (GTIN), batch number, expiration date, and a unique serial number. In addition, the regulatory authorities in the GCC began implementing stricter guidelines for the distribution and storage of medicines, ensuring better control over the pharmaceutical supply chain. This framework aligns with the GHC's broader objectives to harmonize healthcare regulations and improve patient safety across region.These regulatory advancements, combined with growing local production capacity and technological innovation, underscore the Middle East's commitment to transforming its pharmaceutical market. The sector is expected to experience robust growth over the coming years, creating new opportunities for both local manufacturers and international stakeholders in the region.



Middle East Pharmaceutical Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the Middle East pharmaceutical market report based on molecule type, product, type, disease, route of administration, age group, distribution channel, and country.

The leading players profiled in this Middle East Pharmaceutical market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $57.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $78.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity

3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D activities for developing novel therapeutics

3.2.1.3. Formulation advancements of oral Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1.4. Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment options for diabetes

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Product failure

3.2.2.2. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs during the forecast period

3.3. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.5. Pipeline Analysis

3.6. Patent Expiry Analysis



Chapter 4. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Molecule Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Drug Segment Dashboard

4.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Molecule Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.3.3. Vaccines

4.3.4. Cell & Gene Therapy

4.3.5. Others

4.4. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)



Chapter 5. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Type Segment Dashboard

5.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Prescription

5.4. OTC



Chapter 6. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Product Segment Dashboard

6.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Branded

6.4. Generics



Chapter 7. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Segment Dashboard

7.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Disease Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Cardiovascular diseases

7.4. Cancer

7.5. Diabetes

7.6. Infectious diseases

7.7. Neurological disorders

7.8. Respiratory diseases

7.9. Autoimmune diseases

7.10. Mental health disorders

7.11. Gastrointestinal disorders

7.12. Women's Health Diseases

7.13. Genetic and Rare genetic diseases

7.14. Dermatological conditions

7.15. Obesity

7.16. Renal diseases

7.17. Liver conditions

7.18. Hematological disorders

7.19. Eye conditions

7.20. Infertility conditions

7.21. Endocrine disorders

7.22. Allergies

7.23. Others



Chapter 8. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Segment Dashboard

8.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Route of Administration Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Oral

8.3.1. Oral Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. Tablets

8.3.3. Capsules

8.3.4. Suspensions

8.3.5. Other

8.4. Topical

8.5. Parenteral

8.5.1. Parenteral Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Intravenous

8.5.3. Intramuscular

8.6. Inhalations

8.7. Other Routes of Administration



Chapter 9. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Segment Dashboard

9.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Age Group Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

9.3. Children & Adolescents

9.4. Adults

9.5. Geriatric



Chapter 10. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

10.2. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: by Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

10.3. Hospital Pharmacy

10.4. Retail Pharmacy

10.5. Others



Chapter 11. Middle East Pharmaceutical Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Application, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel

11.1. Regional Dashboard

11.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company/Competition Categorization

12.2. Participant Overview

12.3. Financial Overview

12.4. Product Benchmarking

12.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12.6. Strategy Mapping

12.7. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mywe74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment