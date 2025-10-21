AIFMD 2 Workshop: Align Your Compliance with EU's Evolving Regulations (November 28, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIFMD 2 - Key Changes and Implementation (November 28, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the practical 1 day virtual course conducted by senior market expert on 17 of Oct to learn about they key components of AIFMD 2 and how to best prepare for the upcoming changes.

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) has been a cornerstone of EU financial regulation since its implementation in 2013, establishing a harmonised framework for the management and marketing of alternative investment funds (AIFs). With the advent of AIFMD 2, coming in April 2026, the EU has introduced significant amendments to address gaps, enhance investor protection, and align the regime with evolving market practices.

This workshop provides a comprehensive deep dive into AIFMD 2, equipping asset managers, private bankers, and hedge fund professionals with the knowledge to navigate the revised regulatory landscape.

Key updates build upon a decade of AIFMD implementation, including stricter rules on delegation, enhanced liquidity risk management, and more granular reporting requirements.

Firms must now reassess their operational models, particularly in areas like loan origination, depositaries, and cross-border marketing, to ensure compliance. The session will also explore the directive's interplay with other regulations, such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and MiFID II, ensuring a holistic understanding of the compliance burden. Whether you are a compliance officer, portfolio manager, or risk specialist, this workshop will clarify the directive's implications and prepare your organization for seamless adaptation.

What will you learn

By attending this practical 1-day course you will:

Gain detailed knowledge of AIFMD 2 amendments and their implications on market participants

Assess the impact on fund structures, reporting, and operational processes

Understand new reporting and disclosure requirements

Be able to assess delegation and liquidity management rules

Identify compliance challenges for market participants

Explore how to enhance risk management and governance frameworks

Prepare for implementation and future regulatory developments

Gain insights into supervisory expectations and enforcement risks

Learn strategies for adapting business models to remain compliant

Who Should Attend:

The course is relevant for Managers and Team Members from the Asset and Fund Management, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors with the following background:

Funds Management

Investment Management

Fund Administration

Portfolio Management

Structuring

Risk Management

Lawyers

Course Agenda:

Recap of AIFMD 1: Key provisions and shortcomings

Authorisation and operating conditions for AIFMs

Scope and timelines of AIFMD 2

Interaction with other regulations (UCITS, MiFID, SFDR)

Depositary roles and responsibilities under AIFMD 2

Liquidity risk management and leverage limits

Marketing and pre-marketing rules

Key AIFMD 2 Changes - delegation and substance requirements, enhanced supervisory reporting, liquidity management tools (LMTs), loan origination funds, new restrictions and due diligence, harmonisation of depositaries and investor disclosure rules

delegation and substance requirements, enhanced supervisory reporting, liquidity management tools (LMTs), loan origination funds, new restrictions and due diligence, harmonisation of depositaries and investor disclosure rules Considerations for Market Practitioners: operational impacts, compliance challenges, Investor protection and disclosure enhancement, managing liquidity risks under new LMT rules, Adjusting governance and internal controls

operational impacts, compliance challenges, Investor protection and disclosure enhancement, managing liquidity risks under new LMT rules, Adjusting governance and internal controls Reporting and Delegation Arrangements

Systems & Controls

Horizon Scanning & Next Steps

Future EU regulatory trends affecting alternative investments

Action plan for firms: Compliance roadmap

