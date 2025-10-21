Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report 2025-2035: Distribution by Pipetting Technology, Washing Technology, Modality Type of Instrument, Application, End User and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Pipetting Technology, Washing Technology, Modality Type of Instrument, Application, End User and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated liquid handling systems market is estimated to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2025, to USD 6.35 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical domain has witnessed several advancements in the field of laboratory sciences, including the emergence of automated systems. The use of automated liquid handling systems in the pharmaceutical industry has revolutionized the way modern laboratories operate. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the advantages offered by automated liquid handling systems over manual methods. Owing to enhanced throughput, higher precision and better workflows that allow significant time saving, an increasing number of laboratories have started adopting these systems.

Furthermore, in response to limitations of conventional systems, and the need for automating liquid handling processes, a number of players have developed automated liquid handling systems with advanced features to cater to the needs of various end users. This has provided laboratories with a competitive edge in the past two decades. Considering their advantages and diverse applications across biological research, molecular biology assays, epigenetics and genomics, automated liquid handling systems have been recognized as one of the most effective liquid handling systems.

Driven by rapid advancements in liquid handling technologies and increasing adoption of such systems, the market for automated liquid handling systems is expected to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of global automated liquid handling systems market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, 70 well-established players across the globe claim to offer more than 150 automated pipetting systems; more than 70% of these systems can be used as integrated workstations.

Automated pipetting systems are equipped with advanced features to enhance reproducibility and workflow accuracy; nearly 60% of the systems offer barcode identification for tracking sample reagents conveniently.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge in this industry, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing automated pipetting systems in order to augment their product portfolio offerings.

During the research, we identified more than 100 automated microplate washers that have various applications in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

Close to 80% of the automated microplate washers are used as stand-alone workstations, offering flexibility in sample preparation; over 95% of such systems are compatible with flat microplates.

It is worth highlighting that players are focused on the integration of advanced features into their automated microplate washers to comply with the evolving industry benchmarks.

The partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 30%; in fact, the maximum deals related to automated liquid handling systems have been inked in the last three years.

Around 500 patents related to automated liquid handling systems have recently been filed / granted by various stakeholders, indicating the growing pace of innovation in this field.

With the rising demand for automated pipetting systems, the market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of more than 6.9% till 2035.

The current and projected future automated pipetting systems market opportunity is likely to be well distributed across various applications, end users and key geographical regions.

Growth in the automated microplate washer's domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rising demand of acoustic technology; North America is expected to capture larger share (35%) of the market by 2035.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global automated liquid handling systems market, focusing on key market segments, including pipetting technology, washing technology, modality, type of instrument, application, end user and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the global automated liquid handling systems market, focusing on key market segments, including pipetting technology, washing technology, modality, type of instrument, application, end user and key geographical regions. Automated Pipetting Systems Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of automated pipetting systems, considering various parameters, such as pipetting technology, certification, type of instrument by assembly, pipetting head options, weight of automated pipetting system, compatible labware, application areas, applications, additional features and end users. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of automated pipetting system providers, based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company sizeand location of headquarters.

A comprehensive evaluation of automated pipetting systems, considering various parameters, such as pipetting technology, certification, type of instrument by assembly, pipetting head options, weight of automated pipetting system, compatible labware, application areas, applications, additional features and end users. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of automated pipetting system providers, based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company sizeand location of headquarters. Automated Pipetting System Providers Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated pipetting system providers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and product strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated pipetting system providers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and product strength. Automated Pipetting System Providers Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of companies engaged in the manufacturing of automated pipetting systems, focusing on company overviews, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of companies engaged in the manufacturing of automated pipetting systems, focusing on company overviews, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Automated Microplate Washers Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of automated microplate washers, considering various parameters, such as type of instruments, compatible microplates, weight of automated microplate washers, compatible labware, applications, and end users. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of automated microplate washer providers, based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company sizeand location of headquarters.

A comprehensive evaluation of automated microplate washers, considering various parameters, such as type of instruments, compatible microplates, weight of automated microplate washers, compatible labware, applications, and end users. Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of automated microplate washer providers, based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company sizeand location of headquarters. Automated Microplate Washer Providers Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated microplate washer providers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and product strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of automated microplate washer providers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and product strength. Automated Microplate Washer Providers Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of companies engaged in the manufacturing of automated microplate washers, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of companies engaged in the manufacturing of automated microplate washers, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the automated liquid handling systems market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of automated liquid handling system, most popular products, most active players and geographical distribution of partnership activity.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the automated liquid handling systems market, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of automated liquid handling system, most popular products, most active players and geographical distribution of partnership activity. Patent Analysis: An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date in the automated liquid handling systems domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading players, benchmarking analysis and patents.

An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date in the automated liquid handling systems domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas, leading players, benchmarking analysis and patents. SWOT Analysis: An analysis of industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, which are likely to impact the evolution of automated liquid handling systems market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, assessing the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Players in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Profiled in the Report Include

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Eppendorf

Hamilton Robotics

MyGenostics

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Segmentation:

Pipetting Technology

Contact Technology

Air Displacement Technology

Piston / Positive Displacement Technology

Acoustic Technology

Free-jet Technology

Washing Technology

Ultrasonic Technology

Acoustic Technology

Centrifugal Technology

Modality

Fixed Tips

Disposable Tips

Type of Instrument

Standalone

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Multi Instrument Systems

Others

Application

Serial Dilution

Plate Replication

PCR / qPCR Setup

Plate Reformatting

High-throughput Screening

Whole Genome Amplification

Cell Culture

ELISA

Cell-based Assays

Bead Washing

Other Applications

End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academics and Government Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crgrk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments