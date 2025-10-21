Rewards Are Working for Businesses Using Giftbit

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of companies are using Giftbit, a simple but powerful digital rewards platform, to achieve remarkable results. Gift cards and prepaid cards, sent instantly and at scale, are effective in countless business scenarios. Three companies to watch, MustardHub, Medtronic, and Natural Factors, are seeing success with simplified incentive programs that increase engagement, and deliver consistent experiences across the globe.

Customer Spotlights

MustardHub, an employee engagement platform, integrates with Giftbit’s API directly, enabling clients to send gift card rewards seamlessly. Automated white-label delivery triggered by events or milestones helps MustardHub’s clients increase adoption, engagement, and retention.

“Sometimes you work with companies and the API design they have gets in the way. That wasn't the case here—it was smooth sailing. Giftbit’s API is easy and frictionless. It lets us do our own thing and I don’t have to worry about anything breaking.”

— Alex Zub | CTO, MustardHub

Medtronic, a medical technology leader operating in over 150 countries, uses Giftbit to power its global employee and partner recognition programs. The platform enables seamless reward delivery in local currencies with regional options, helping Medtronic scale their programs efficiently.

“Giftbit has long powered our incentives, and their global expansion has taken our program to the next level. From one platform, we send rewards across regions, in local currencies, with local options. It’s made scaling our program simpler than ever.”

— Justine Jaworski-Rand | UX Research Operations Specialist, Medtronic

Natural Factors, North America’s leading manufacturer of nutritional products, uses Giftbit to centralize reward distribution across regions. By consolidating incentives into one platform, Natural Factors has streamlined operations, reduced costs, and delivered a consistent experience to employees worldwide.

“With Giftbit we’ve been able to unify our multi-regional reward sending into one platform. This has not only streamlined operations and saved us money but also helps us deliver a consistent experience, for every employee, everywhere.”

— Sean Craig | Senior Manager – Corporate Credit and AR, Natural Factors

Giftbit Momentum

Giftbit continues to expand its platform to support large-scale, global incentive programs:

Global reach: supporting 40 countries with regional catalogs and currencies, including universal redemption options.

supporting 40 countries with regional catalogs and currencies, including universal redemption options. Extensive reward options: over 1,200 choices, including gift cards, prepaid cards, and cash-like incentives.

over 1,200 choices, including gift cards, prepaid cards, and cash-like incentives. Automation & API: programmable delivery, advanced tracking, and reporting make rewards effective and scalable.

programmable delivery, advanced tracking, and reporting make rewards effective and scalable. Easy to understand pricing: the most straightforward in the industry, with no hidden costs or minimum contracts.

These capabilities combine to make Giftbit a powerful partner for any organization seeking to run rewards and incentive programs anywhere in the world.

