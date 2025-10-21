Retailers Navigate Tight Budgets as Halloween 2025 Approaches

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions: UK Halloween Intentions 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Halloween Intentions 2025 report offers a comprehensive overview consumer intentions for Halloween 2025, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.



Halloween is a key event for consumers this year with almost half of UK consumers having already purchased, or intending to buy at least one item for the occasion. However, over half of consumers report they will be tightening their Halloween budgets due to financial pressure. Retailers must use loyalty card promotions and spotlight affordable and indulgent treats to encourage consumers to spend.



Report Scope

Halloween holds a low value perception with 6 in 10 UK consumers agreeing that Halloween is a waste of money. Retailers must highlight limited-edition and mystery flavour food & drink to reframe the occasion as joyful.

Households with children under 18 years old living at home will bolster average spend across all categories this Halloween.

Halloween food & drink shoppers report a higher intention to shop instore this year, compared to 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Halloween

Buying dynamics

Channels

Intended Spend

Spending Intentions

Channel Usage

Opinions on Halloween

