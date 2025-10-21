Austria Cards and Payments Market Report: Opportunities and Risks to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Austria Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Austrian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The 'Austria Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Austrian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Austrian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Austrian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Austrian cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Open banking is gradually gaining traction in Austria, but widespread adoption remains limited. Various factors - such as limited consumer awareness, complex regulations, technical hurdles, and a lack of compelling use cases - hinder its widespread adoption. However, fintechs and payment services providers are taking steps to accelerate the adoption of open banking. In November 2024, Unzer partnered with Mastercard to enhance its payments through open banking accounts in Austria, Germany, and Denmark. Through this partnership, Unzer and Mastercard aim to create a unified digital payment ecosystem, enabling consumers to make payments directly from their bank accounts using Mastercard Open Banking solutions.

Technological innovations are driving the advancement and adoption of cost-effective terminals, especially among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mobile POS and SoftPOS solutions transform smartphones into contactless POS terminals, eliminating the need for merchants to invest in expensive POS devices. In October 2023, payment provider PAYONE introduced its Tap on Mobile solution, enabling merchants to accept contactless payments directly through Android devices. Following suit, Apple launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in October 2024. Such innovations are set to revolutionize Austria's payments landscape, offering greater flexibility and convenience for both businesses and consumers.

The rising adoption of buy now pay later (BNPL) represents a threat to credit card usage, as such solutions enable customers to make payments without accruing interest. For example, Klarna offers users both immediate and pay-later options for ecommerce purchases, allowing customers to make payments within 30 days of receiving their items. It also provides an option enabling users to pay for purchases in three interest-free installments. Klarna has partnered with ecommerce platforms eBay (in January 2025) and Zalando (in December 2024) to launch Pay in 3 in five European markets (including Austria).

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Austriaalong with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Raiffeisen Bank

Erste Bank

BAWAG

Bank Austria

Volksbank

Oberbank

Diners Club

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

