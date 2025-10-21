Belgium Beer and Cider Market Report 2025 | Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance
- Although a portion of consumers preferred traditional high-strength beers, a notable number of consumers opted for low-/ no- alcohol beers. Rising health concerns and growing consumer social occasions enabled consumers to opt for such beverages that provide the taste without the intoxicating effects of alcohol.
- Consumers are increasingly seeking premium products, as they perceive these to contain superior-quality ingredients and be made using advanced or traditional brewing techniques, or a combination of both.
Report Scope
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Belgian beer & cider sector, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast data to enhance your corporate strategic planning.
- Understand volume vs. value data and identify the key growth opportunities across the superpremium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.
- Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Beer
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
- Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- External Packaging Influences
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption
- Moderation & Avoidance
- Environmental Responsibility
- Premiumization & Indulgence
- Actionable Insights
- Actionable Insights
- Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends
- Appendix
- Category Definitions
- Packaging Definitions
- Channel Definitions
Company Coverage:
- AB InBev Belgium
- Alken-Maes
- Duvel Moortgat
- Haacht Brewery
- Palm
- The Belgian Beer Company
- De Scourmont (Chimay Brewery)
- Brasserie de L'Atlas
- Tr. Westmalle
- John Martin
