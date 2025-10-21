Bolton Capital and TruckIT Keep the Cash Flowing for One Choice Logistics

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Choice Logistics specializes in delivering top-tier aggregate transportation services through its network of 250 owner-operated dump trucks, dump trailers, and cement tankers spanning South and Central Florida. One Choice was founded in 2022 in Davie, FL and quickly grew to over $6M in 2024. As they grew, their commitment to paying their drivers weekly and buying materials monthly started putting them in a cash crunch.

“We pride ourselves in paying our drivers and subs on time, every time,” said Azohani “Nani” Bernal, CEO, One Choice Logistics. “But the bigger contracts we won, the longer our accounts receivables stretched—anywhere from 60 to 90 days at times, putting stress on our finances.”





One Choice turned to TruckIT, the market-leading technology provider for digitizing and optimizing the bulk hauling supply chain, and its partner Bolton Capital, a specialized financial services firm focused on the needs of dump truck haulers. Together, the two companies are committed to solving one of the industry’s most persistent challenges—cash flow—and empowering haulers to get paid faster, take on more work and grow their businesses.

“We were carrying more than $600K in invoices this summer,” continued Bernal. “Bolton funded 400K to us in 48 hours, and the remaining $200K the following Monday. We’ve had them fund our invoices every week, ever since.”

By integrating Bolton Capital’s rapid payment capabilities with TruckIT’s advanced digital e-Ticketing platform, One Choice now enjoys a seamless transition from job completion to cash in the bank. One Choice simply submits its invoices via the TruckIT platform, and Bolton’s ticket-matching technology ensures instant verification and payment.

“We were in a tough spot trying to keep up with the big names in our space,” said Bernal. “Bolton and TruckIT helped us change that. They are part of our team now, helping keep our drivers, subcontractors, and customers paid and happy.”





“My experience running Astra Group helped me understand what dump truck owner/operators face,” said Andrew Lindsay, co-founder and CEO, TruckIT. “Through our partnership with Bolton, we can help One Choice both improve efficiency and provide the funding needed to run its business effectively and strategically.”

In addition to the business assistance, the Bolton/TruckIT relationship has helped Nani Bernal’s peace of mind.

“For six months, I was stressed out 24/7 about making payroll as well as paying our drivers and subs,” said Bernal. “I credit Bolton and TruckIT for making my life easier.”

About Bolton Capital

Bolton Capital specializes in freight factoring for bulk hauling operators. Our program is built for dump truck, waste, agriculture and energy haulers. We offer best in class technology, fast approvals, same-day funding, and flexible options to keep cash flow steady. Bolton’s only focus is helping haulers grow their fleets, take on more work, and get paid without the wait. To learn more, visit www.bolton-capital.com.

About TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automates, digitizes, and optimizes the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com.

Contact:

Colby Buell

TruckIT

Colby@truckit.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ccab605-2038-49db-a3aa-b9c83845660f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589f34b4-d69f-4e3a-82a3-bb349eaeb59f