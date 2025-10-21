IT Services Provider IoT Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment 2025

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Services Provider IoT Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Evaluation of ITSP IoT portfolios, vertical strategies, acquisitions, and their role in digital transformation.



ITSPs play a key role in IoT services for large enterprises, offering reduction of cost and complexity barriers with a one-stop shop, providing access to diverse partners for particular use cases and verticals, and providing consulting and professional services to smooth the path for hesitant customers.

The fragmentation of the IoT supplier ecosystem has long been a barrier to adoption as enterprises worry about having to separately negotiate, pay for, and manage connectivity, devices, security solutions, management platforms, and vertical solutions from multiple suppliers. ITSPs offer not only an easier-to-buy end-to-end approach but also offer unique platforms; solutions from diverse strategic partners; a focus on important, new, or unique verticals; and an array of end-to-end solutions.



Report Scope

Shows how ITSPs embed IoT within broader AI, edge, and digital transformation services, positioning IoT as a critical enabler rather than a standalone market.

Highlights 2025's key moves - strategic acquisitions, OT/IT integrations, and sustainability-driven solutions - giving enterprises clarity on ITSP differentiation in IoT delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Summary

Product Class Scorecard

Market Overview

Market Assessment

Market Drivers

Company Coverage:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

Infosys

Atos

IBM

Wipro

Tech Mahindra

Eviden

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4b3gh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.