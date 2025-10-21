UAE Defense Market Report 2025: Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UAE Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Defense Market report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



During the historic period, the surge in the UAE's defense expenditure was mainly driven by its involvement in the Yemen civil war, in support of its ally Saudi Arabia. During 2021-25, the UAE's defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 6.3%, rising from $18.7 billion in 2021 to value $23.9 billion in 2025. With the withdrawal of the bulk of its forces from Yemen, coupled with the country prioritizing internal stability over external interventions, the country nevertheless is still anticipated to invest in robust defense and power projection capabilities to strengthen the diplomatic heft and international stature of the country across the world.



The UAE defense budget nevertheless is anticipated to increase from $25.1 billion in 2026 to reach $30.2 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%, with resurgence in oil prices, and tourism the UAE's economy is anticipated to recover quickly, which will allow the UAE to significantly expand government spending on infrastructure while maintaining robust defense spending. Specific emphasis on counter-insurgency measures, while reducing foreign dependence. The threat of Iran meddling in Middle Eastern affairs will compel the UAE to maintain its robust defense posture, thus ensuring defense spending. Military modernizxation programs, development of indegenous defense industry and Counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism initiatives is anticipated to spur growth in defense expenditure.

Report Scope



This report offers a detailed analysis of UAE's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country.

Various sections covered in the report are as follows:

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in The UAE Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Rafale-F4

Cheongung II

Rabdan 8x8 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle

JAIS 6x6

Su-35

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In The UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5p9wt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.