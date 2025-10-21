Nanterre, October 21st, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 13th to October 17th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 13th to October 17th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 13/10/2025 FR0000125486 45 548 118,115800 XPAR VINCI 13/10/2025 FR0000125486 24 354 118,076800 CEUX VINCI 13/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 571 118,226500 TQEX VINCI 14/10/2025 FR0000125486 59 272 117,797600 XPAR VINCI 14/10/2025 FR0000125486 10 487 118,290200 CEUX VINCI 14/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 586 118,950700 TQEX VINCI 15/10/2025 FR0000125486 23 154 121,026600 XPAR VINCI 15/10/2025 FR0000125486 13 765 120,474800 CEUX VINCI 15/10/2025 FR0000125486 1 838 120,948300 TQEX VINCI 16/10/2025 FR0000125486 53 287 120,344900 XPAR VINCI 16/10/2025 FR0000125486 12 388 120,703400 CEUX VINCI 16/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 939 120,353000 TQEX VINCI 17/10/2025 FR0000125486 57 061 121,182800 XPAR VINCI 17/10/2025 FR0000125486 9 721 121,312600 CEUX VINCI 17/10/2025 FR0000125486 5 545 120,976300 TQEX TOTAL 336 516 119,5470

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

