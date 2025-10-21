Disclosure of transactions in on shares from October 13th to October 17th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, October 21st, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 13th to October 17th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 13th to October 17th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI13/10/2025FR000012548645 548118,115800XPAR
VINCI13/10/2025FR000012548624 354118,076800CEUX
VINCI13/10/2025FR00001254866 571118,226500TQEX
VINCI14/10/2025FR000012548659 272117,797600XPAR
VINCI14/10/2025FR000012548610 487118,290200CEUX
VINCI14/10/2025FR00001254866 586118,950700TQEX
VINCI15/10/2025FR000012548623 154121,026600XPAR
VINCI15/10/2025FR000012548613 765120,474800CEUX
VINCI15/10/2025FR00001254861 838120,948300TQEX
VINCI16/10/2025FR000012548653 287120,344900XPAR
VINCI16/10/2025FR000012548612 388120,703400CEUX
VINCI16/10/2025FR00001254866 939120,353000TQEX
VINCI17/10/2025FR000012548657 061121,182800XPAR
VINCI17/10/2025FR00001254869 721121,312600CEUX
VINCI17/10/2025FR00001254865 545120,976300TQEX
      
  TOTAL336 516119,5470 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 13-10-25 to 17-10-25 vGB

Recommended Reading