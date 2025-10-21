Automotive APAC Sector Landscape 2025 | Top 10 Most Active Acquiring Brands and Biggest Spenders

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive APAC Sector Landscape 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the automotive sector APAC sector. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.

Key Highlights



Australian football leads the APAC region in attracting sponsorship revenue from the automotive sector, generating an annual total of $46.17 million.

The analyst estimates that there are seven separate agreements worth over $2 million per year in place between automotive companies and Australian football products.

Soccer ranks second in annual sponsorship spending and first in deal volume, boasting a sponsorship portfolio of 145 agreements, worth collectively $36.80 million per year.

In 2025, sponsorship agreements between automotive companies and teams accounted for 44.89% of the sector's sponsorship revenue ($112.68 million), while deals associated with federations represented 25.48% ($63.98 million).

Kia's partnership with the Australian Open is the largest deal in the sector in terms of annual value, worth a reported AU$21.4 million ($14.81 million).

The Australian Football League's (AFL) naming rights agreement with Toyota is the second-largest annual deal in the sector, valued at $14 million per year.

Another AFL agreement that ranks among the top ten biggest annual deals is Continental's confirmed partnership for the 2025 season, worth $6.3 million.

The IPL, one of the region's most popular sports leagues, has a deal with CEAT Tyres that ranks among the top ten largest annual automotive deals across APAC. The five-year agreement with the brand is reportedly worth ?480 million ($5.78 million) per year.

With 11 deals in place, Toyota is the most active company in the automotive sector across the APAC region. The Japanese brand's APAC sponsorship portfolio is valued at $31.90 million annually.

BKT follows as the second-most active company, having signed eight agreements. These partnerships are worth collectively $7.15 million per year.

Hyundai ranks third and is currently involved in seven partnerships, which are valued at a total of $6.94 million per year.

Kia and Audi are tied for the fourth position for deal count, with each brand holding six individual agreements. Kia's sports sponsorship portfolio in the APAC region is valued at $17.15 million more per year than Audi's current portfolio of commercial deals.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the automotive APAC sector. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Company Coverage:

Toyota

Audi

Pirelli

Kia

BKT

Hero MotoCorp Limited

BYD Auto

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship Market Trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top 10 Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Biggest Deals

4. Case Study

Toyota's Renewed Commitment to the AFL: A Strategic Partnership

5. Company Analysis

Company Analysis Summary

Company Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Acquiring Brands and Biggest Spenders

Featured automotive Brands

