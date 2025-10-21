Smart Grid Revolution: Driving Enhanced Power Management and Renewable Integration

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Smart Grid (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A smart grid is essential for enhanced power management as it employs digital communication to establish a bidirectional flow of electricity and information. This enables real-time monitoring and control, which enhances efficiency, reliability, and the integration of renewable energy sources.



Investment in transmission infrastructure is expanding swiftly in response to the rising demand for smart grids. Renewable energy integration with the grid has been a major driver for transmission investment. The analyst estimates the transmission investment is estimated to grow from $372.6 billion in 2025 to $573.7 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enhancing the capabilities of smart grids by bolstering efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. This is achieved through the analysis of real-time data, accurate demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, and the smooth incorporation of renewable energy sources.



Report Scope

The report focuses on smart grid as a theme.

It provides an industry analysis on market size and growth forecast in power transmission.

The report provides an insight on how artificial intelligence will drive smart grid.

It provides an overview on smart grid solutions for EV charging infrastructure.

The report briefs on the role of data centers in smart grid.

It covers patents trends and deal trends in power.

The report briefs on smart grid benefits and its use cases in power utilities.

The report provides an insight on the crucial need of cybersecurity in smart grid.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by smart grid theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones for smart grid.

The report focus on the trends related to smart grid as a theme in technology, macroeconomic and regularoty trends.

The report also includes an overview of competitive positions held by power utility companies adopting smart grid technology.

The report provides:

A detailed industry analysis on the growing market of smart grid in power sector.

The report gives an insight of the leading players in smart grid and where do they fit in the value chain.

The report gives an overview of the leaders and challengers in the smart grid value chain.

Technology briefing on submeters, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), microgrid, smart appliances, home area network, energy management system, demand response and electric vehicles.

A briefing on detailed analysis of smart grid value chain.

Company profiles of leading adopters of smart grid technology in power sector.

An overview on how aritificial intelligence will drive smart grid in the power industry.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power companies in smart grid theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Company Coverage:

AES Corporation

Ameren

CentrePoint Energy

Duke Energy

EDF

Enel

E.ON

FirstEnergy

Iberdrola

Southern Company

Vattenfall

Xcel Energy

Edison International

GE Vernova

ABB

Schneider Electric

Landis+Gyr Group

Aclara Technologies

Itron

Honeywell

Bloom Energy

Siemens

Ameresco

Hitachi Energy

Huawei

