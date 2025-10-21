Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthlate (PET) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to its escalating demand in packaging, fabrics and textile industries. PET is a thermoplastic polymer resin known for its versatile properties, including being lightweight, chemically resistant, and providing an effective barrier against moisture and gases. Consequently, it is commonly used in the manufacture of fibers, shopping bags, water bottles, housing materials, and containers for liquids and foods.
Report Scope
- Global PET capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global PET planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the PET plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global PET Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity PET Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PET Plants by Region
- New Projects Announcements
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PET Plants
Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PET Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- PET Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced PET Plants by Country
- Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PET Projects by Key Countries
Global PET Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global PET Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global PET Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
PET Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- PET Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in Asia
PET Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- PET Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in the Middle East
PET Capacity Outlook in the FSU
- PET Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in the FSU
PET Capacity Outlook in Africa
- PET Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in Africa
PET Capacity Outlook in North America
- PET Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in North America
PET Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- PET Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- PET Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
