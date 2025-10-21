Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthlate (PET) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to its escalating demand in packaging, fabrics and textile industries. PET is a thermoplastic polymer resin known for its versatile properties, including being lightweight, chemically resistant, and providing an effective barrier against moisture and gases. Consequently, it is commonly used in the manufacture of fibers, shopping bags, water bottles, housing materials, and containers for liquids and foods.



Report Scope

Global PET capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global PET planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the PET plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:

Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global PET Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity PET Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PET Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PET Plants

Global PET Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global PET Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

PET Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced PET Plants by Country

Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PET Projects by Key Countries

Global PET Capacity Outlook by Company

Global PET Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global PET Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

PET Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

PET Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in Asia

PET Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

PET Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in the Middle East

PET Capacity Outlook in the FSU

PET Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in the FSU

PET Capacity Outlook in Africa

PET Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in Africa

PET Capacity Outlook in North America

PET Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PET Projects in North America

PET Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

PET Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

PET Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

