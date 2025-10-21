IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 42 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 13th to October 17th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|69
|114,50000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|114,90000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|78
|115,60000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2571
|115,30039
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|114,00
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,68520
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,70000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2324
|113,56054
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|113,95000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|114,14960
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|114,19200
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|3000
|113,97757
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|790
|113,37582
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,37000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|788
|113,49543
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2607
|113,60575
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|407
|114,51597
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|114,56720
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|431
|114,39118
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2218
|113,95528
|XPAR
|22183
|114,03593
Attachment