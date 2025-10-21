IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 42 - 2025

 Source: Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from October 13th to October 17th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2025FR001025915069114,50000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2025FR0010259150500114,90000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2025FR001025915078115,60000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2025FR00102591502571115,30039XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/10/2025FR0010259150500114,00AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/10/2025FR00102591501000113,68520CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/10/2025FR00102591501000113,70000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/10/2025FR00102591502324113,56054XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/10/2025FR0010259150300113,95000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/10/2025FR00102591501000114,14960CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/10/2025FR0010259150600114,19200TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/10/2025FR00102591503000113,97757XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/10/2025FR0010259150790113,37582AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/10/2025FR00102591501000113,37000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/10/2025FR0010259150788113,49543TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/10/2025FR00102591502607113,60575XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/10/2025FR0010259150407114,51597AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/10/2025FR00102591501000114,56720CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/10/2025FR0010259150431114,39118TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/10/2025FR00102591502218113,95528XPAR
    22183114,03593 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 42_2025

