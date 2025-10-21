DTEX Awarded U.S. Patent for Adaptive Data Protection as AI-Driven Risks Rise

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,423,428 for its “Method and System for Inferring Document Sensitivity.” The patent underpins DTEX’s recently released Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, enabling enterprises to automatically identify and protect sensitive data across human and AI-driven workflows.

“AI has rewritten the rules of data protection. This patent shows DLP must follow,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “Data no longer sits in controlled repositories. It flows across cloud apps, AI assistants, and copy-paste workflows. Protecting it requires DLP that evolves with AI, delivering visibility, adaptive intelligence, and control.”

The announcement comes as organizations face escalating exposure risks fueled by the widespread use of generative AI. Research shows that tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Claude have become some of the largest uncontrolled channels for data leakage, often surpassing shadow SaaS and unmanaged file sharing. According to EY’s 2025 Responsible AI Pulse survey , 99% of companies deploying AI reported financial losses tied to AI-related risks, with nearly two-thirds losing more than $1 million and an average loss of $4.4 million.

That reality was underscored at DTEX NEXT , where industry leaders weighed in. Kevin Mandia, Founder, Mandiant; Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman, former Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence; and David Hahn, Operating Partner at Ballistic Ventures, all stressed the same point. Traditional DLP — built for sanctioned, file-based environments — no longer meets the needs of today’s AI-driven enterprises. Their message was clear: risk-adaptive protection is now an industry imperative.

DTEX’s patented technology takes that approach. Instead of relying on static rules or deep content inspection, it uses behavioral analytics and machine learning to dynamically infer document sensitivity — adapting in real time to how data is created, accessed, and shared across human and AI-driven workflows.

The patent covers five interlocking innovations central to DTEX’s Risk-Adaptive DLP solution, enabling real-time visibility and control:

Asset lineage mapping – tracking a file’s journey

– tracking a file’s journey Dynamic enforcement – applying controls in real time

– applying controls in real time Sensitivity scoring – ranking information by criticality

– ranking information by criticality Behavioral risk scoring – flagging anomalous activity

– flagging anomalous activity User-level awareness – adapting protections by role



Individually, these innovations provide sharper visibility into how sensitive data is handled. Together, they deliver adaptive protection that reduces false positives, respects employee privacy, and tailors responses automatically to the actual risk at hand.

“This patent reinforces our modern approach to DLP to align with how data actually moves in modern environments,” said Rajan Koo, CTO of DTEX. “This isn’t about applying yesterday’s rules to today’s problems, it’s about recognizing that AI has permanently changed the risk landscape and adapting protection to match.”

