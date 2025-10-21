ClearInfo Announces Quick Start Audit Ready Applications Program to Remediate Department of Defense Supporting Documentation Material Weaknesses

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInfo, a leader in enterprise information management and business process solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of ClearInfo’s Quick Start Audit Ready Applications Program (ARAP). A strategic enabler to Aligning Audit and Warfighter Success, the Quick Start program delivers comprehensive digitization, AI-powered analytics and Audit Ready Applications for the Federal Government’s financial value chains. Specifically designed to support the Department of Defense (DoD) Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) mandate, the Quick Start program outcomes enhance financial process cycles, strengthen system controls and improve records and insights. By integrating financial transactions and documentation throughout the entire financial lifecycle, agencies can efficiently achieve audit readiness.

ClearInfo Quick Start Audit Ready Applications Program

The 2024 DoD Financial OIG Report identified 28 Material Weaknesses that deter the DoD from achieving a clean financial audit opinion. Lack of Supporting Documentation was determined to be a reason for each of the 28 Material Weaknesses. The DoD’s inability to design its control environment and business processes or have policies and procedures to maintain supporting documentation contributes to these weaknesses.

To eliminate this significant challenge for the DoD, ClearInfo has created a Quick Start Audit Ready Applications Program. The 90-120-day Quick Start Program will also allow DoD agencies to prototype ClearInfo’s Audit Ready Applications Platform C-CCARS.

At the completion of the Quick Start Program each agency will have:

Designed and implemented one business process that maintains supporting documentation throughout the entire lifecycle.

Been trained in the methods of deploying and administering the Audit Ready Applications program.

An Audit Ready Applications Enterprise Blueprint and Roadmap for eliminating supporting material weaknesses throughout the agency.



“A major financial audit challenge faced by the Department of Defense is the inability to connect and align structured and unstructured data,” said Ray Chance, Chief Technology Officer at ClearInfo. “The Audit Ready Applications Quick Start Program is the perfect solution to address this challenge. The solution eliminates financial content silos and brings transactional data and key supporting documents together throughout financial process life cycles to create a single source of truth. Implementing the program improves financial process efficiencies and asset management and eliminates supporting documentation weaknesses to move the DoD toward a positive, clean and unmodified audit outcome.”

“Carahsoft recognizes the growing need for DoD agencies to meet the statutory deadline, issued by the Secretary on 16 June 2025 outlining specific year-by-year actions across the Department — including the elimination of key material weaknesses by 31 December 2026,” said Ryon Williams, Audit Readiness Vertical Manager at Carahsoft. “This solution allows agencies to achieve financial accuracy, completeness, efficiency and single-source records governance in daily operations. We look forward to continuing to work with ClearInfo and our reseller partners to enable agencies to streamline the path to actionable and compliant data.”

The Quick Start Audit Ready Applications solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (U.S.), allowing Federal agencies to procure ClearInfo’s specialized service in a secure and resilient cloud environment. AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is designed to address specific regulatory and compliance requirements of U.S. Government agencies at the Federal, State and Local level, as well as Contractors and Educational institutions that run sensitive workloads in the cloud. Beyond the assurance programs applicable to all AWS Regions, the AWS GovCloud (U.S.) Regions allow customers to adhere to U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), and DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5.

ClearInfo’s Quick Start Audit Ready Applications Program is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and the Amazon Marketplace. For more information, contact the ClearInfo team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or ClearInfo@carahsoft.com .

About ClearInfo

ClearInfo, is an innovative, results-driven IT Service Provider focused on delivering Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions to optimize the creation, capture, use and lifecycle of structured and unstructured data assets that enable our customers to meet their mission objectives. A member of the Society of Defense Financial Management, the ClearInfo team has created, delivered and supported EIM solutions resulting in successful programs for over 25 years. Visit us at www.clearinfo.co .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Records Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

