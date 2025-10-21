Inveniam and Mantra unveil Inveniam Chain: A layer 2 blockchain for private real estate assets

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Capital Partners ("Inveniam"), a global leader in decentralized data infrastructure for private market assets, and MANTRA, a Layer 1 blockchain specializing in real world asset (RWA) tokenization, today unveiled Inveniam Chain, a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain aimed at advancing the management and utilization of private real estate assets in an agentic future, beginning with commercial real estate

(CRE) data.

Built as the first Layer 2 on MANTRA Chain's WA L1, Inveniam Chain's first phase will power CRE derivatives globally, thereby unlocking trading strategies and liquidity for $27 trillion in private CRE holdings. Inveniam Chain will be fully connected to agentic asset surveillance through Inveniam IO's Proof of Origin, Proof of State, and Proof of Process, where data sits at the edge and is monitored in real-time. Currently, Inveniam is doing this at scale with tens of billions of dollars of private market assets.

Underpinned by Inveniam's decentralized data management platform, Inveniam 10, Inveniam Chain will structure, hash, and credential trillions of proprietary data points feeding private market indices, DeFi ecosystems, Al agents, and data sharing marketplaces with efficient throughput. Inveniam Chain will bring a newfound fully sovereign data solution set to address current challenges in the siloed commercial real estate industry, one of the most low-frequency data-rich asset classes globally.

Inveniam Chain is also designed to scale across other private market asset classes, subsequently enabling the creation of innovative investment products, enhanced collateral mobility, and alternative financing solutions for real world assets. By recording key performance metrics and asset-level data in real-time, Inveniam Chain will be positioned to support future digital derivatives products, exchanges, and platforms, ultimately transforming how private assets across industries are utilized in the digital economy.

"Inveniam Chain will be fully connected to Al agents and DeFi ecosystems, acting as the metachain for every digital instrument, whether the asset sits natively on MANTRA (OM), or is traded digitally on Ripple (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), Hedera (HBAR), ZK Sync (ZK), or Ethereum (ETH). This is where agents which are surveilling physical assets real-time, can prove to other agents and end users, the zero Knowledge Proof of State, Origin, and Process of the data. Inveniam Chain is a transformative step toward bridging traditional finance, providing price discovery and asset performance real time to the digital economy, starting with commercial real estate and expanding to other asset classes," Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam said.

John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Founder of MANTRA added, "By combining MANTRA's RWA-focused Layer 1 infrastructure with Inveniam's deep expertise in private market data, Inveniam Chain has the potential to redefine how assets are tokenized, traded, and valued. Its initial use case for regulated commercial real estate derivatives is just the beginning; we're eager to see the innovative use cases this technology will unlock liquidity across global markets."

To ensure enterprise-grade protection and operational integrity, Inveniam will operate under MANTRA's Interchain Security (ICS), inheriting MANTRA Chain's validator set. By extending this security model through ICS, the network achieves trust, resilience, and scalability without sacrificing decentralization, offering regulated markets like ADGM an established infrastructure to create and scale a global CRE derivatives exchange.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable Al integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets. For more information, visit https://www.inveniam.io/

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a leading Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-world assets, offering VM compatibility and interoperability with Ethereum ecosystems. With a strong presence in Asia and the Middle East, MANTRA's OM token and strategic partnerships drive innovation in tokenized asset markets. For more information, visit https://mantrachain.io/

Media contacts

Amanda James

Amanda.James@mantra.finance

Tom Blandford

tblandford@inveniam.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d28980-0782-4f15-a6d1-fe7dfe1ac67f