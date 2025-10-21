Engines Market Innovation Report Q3, 2025: Global Engines Market Set to Decline by 12 Million Units by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Engines Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global petrol engine sector faces a transformative landscape from 2020 to 2030. Projections indicate a significant decrease from an estimated 43.2 million units in 2025 to 31.2 million units by 2030, highlighting a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for the forecast period. This follows a preceding negative CAGR of 4.4% during 2020-2025.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

This report synthesizes data from diverse sources to provide a thorough overview of the global engines market. It includes a detailed analysis of the following:

Latest Developments: Explore recent sector-related deals and news, systematically gathered and analyzed to offer clear, actionable insights.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: Gain insights into patent filings, sorted by region, country, and major industry players, providing a strategic overview of technological advancements.

Sector Forecast: Delve into a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, featuring actual volume data from 2020 to 2024 and projected growth from 2025 to 2030. The report presents a regional overview across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America, identifying key growth drivers specific to each area.

Key Companies: Discover profiles of leading component suppliers on both global and regional scales, including innovations and strategic initiatives shaping the market.

Job Analytics: Access a detailed overview of job listings from top industry firms, categorized by country, experience level, and occupational trends.

Global Advertising Analytics: Analyze sector-related advertising metrics, organized by media type and geographic distribution, to fine-tune marketing strategies.

Reasons to Buy:

Auto OEMs and component suppliers must stay informed about evolving market dynamics to refine their sales and marketing strategies effectively. This report offers in-depth and authentic market data, identifying emerging growth opportunities within the sector and region. The comprehensive analysis of regions and competitive landscapes equips companies with insights into specific market nuances, enhancing strategic planning.

Acquire competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers, gaining insights into their market share and growth trajectories, which is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Robert Bosch

Denso

BorgWarner

BMW

Garrett Motion

IHI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi Astemo

