Critical One Energy Closes Oversubscribed CDN$7.65 Million Financing

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (“Critical One” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0), a leading Canadian mining exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce that, further to the press release issued on October 8, 2025, the Company has closed an oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement and issued 7,650,000 flow-through common shares (“FT Shares”) at a price of CDN$1.00 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of CDN$7,650,000 (the “Offering”).

Gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares will be eligible as “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures,” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Offering, Critical One paid compensation to certain eligible finders consisting of cash finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of CDN$450,300, and 371,400 common share purchase warrants of the Company (“Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$1.50 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering described above will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

Critical One has also granted 1,035,000 stock options to directors, management and consultants priced at CDN$1.30 for a period of five years in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project focuses the Company’s exposure on antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals, as well as gold, which is known to occur at numerous locations on the Howells Lake Project. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

